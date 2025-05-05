Hugel Teams Up With David Guetta, Kehlani & Daecolm for Summer Hit “Think Of Me”

Fresh off the success of his current hit “I Adore You,” DJ and producer Hugel returns with what’s already being hailed as one of the biggest summer bangers of 2025: “Think Of Me.” The track features powerhouse collaborators David Guetta, Kehlani, and Daecolm, combining catchy house vibes, smooth R&B vocals, and dance-pop energy in a way that feels tailor-made for beach parties and festival sets.

“Think Of Me” is already making serious waves. The track has exploded on TikTok, becoming a go-to sound for creators around the globe, with viral dance challenges and aesthetic edits helping fuel its rapid ascent. Over on Spotify, the song has already surpassed 1.5 million streams—and climbing fast.

The collaboration marks another major step for Hugel, whose ear for hit-making and cross-genre appeal continues to raise his international profile. Partnering with Guetta, one of the most streamed DJs in the world, along with the velvet-smooth stylings of Kehlani and Daecolm, “Think Of Me” perfectly blends pop, dance, and R&B into a track built for repeat listens.

With summer just around the corner, “Think Of Me” is already earning buzz as a potential song of the season. Between its infectious beat and star-powered vocal delivery, this track checks every box for a global chart climber.

Stream it, share it, and expect to hear it everywhere.