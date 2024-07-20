“I Adore You” by HUGEL, Topic, and Arash ft. DAECOLM: The Summer Hit Taking Over Social Media

French multi-gold and platinum-selling House DJ and producer HUGEL has joined forces with renowned German/Croatian DJ and producer Topic, and platinum-selling Swedish artist Arash for their latest single, “I Adore You (feat. DAECOLM)” via Astralwerks. This powerhouse collaboration, featuring the distinctive vocals of Daecolm, is set to take the music world by storm with its irresistible afro-house vibes.

“I Adore You” boasts a quintessential summer feel, blending Afro-Latin elements with inventive musicality. HUGEL, a pioneer of the Latin House movement, masterfully combines these elements, creating a composition that exudes an infectiously evocative, soundly serene, and melodically euphoric listening experience.

Even before its official release, “I Adore You” has been exploding across social media, amassing over 36 million views on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. The track has been teased in sets by superstars like Diplo during his recent shows at Pacha Ibiza, adding to the buzz and anticipation.

Topic, known for his chart-topping hits and electrifying performances at global festivals, brings his expertise in crafting infectious melodies and compelling beats. His impressive repertoire includes collaborations with international stars such as Becky Hill, Bebe Rexha, and Lil Baby, and “I Adore You” showcases his talent once again.

Arash, celebrated for his fusion of Persian and Western musical styles, adds his distinctive touch to the mix. With his massive digital presence and unique musical flair, Arash contributes to the track’s promise of becoming a global hit.

From the very first note, “I Adore You” pulsates with an immersive blend of electrifying beats and an irresistible rhythm. Daecolm’s captivating vocals elevate the track, delivering an infectious hook that lingers long after the music stops. This collaboration highlights the remarkable talent and creativity of these artists, each bringing their unique style to the forefront.

With its afro-house infused beats, distinctive vocals, and infectious rhythm, “I Adore You (feat. DAECOLM)” is poised to be the summer anthem of the year. Don’t miss out on this viral sensation that’s already taking over social media and dance floors worldwide.