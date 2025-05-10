Duke Dumont Unveils “Your Loving” and Announces New Album Union

After a five-year hiatus, UK dance heavyweight Duke Dumont returns with a hypnotic new single “Your Loving,” and the announcement of his long-awaited sophomore album Union, out July 25 via Astralwerks/EMI.
“Your Loving” marks Dumont’s first release of 2025 and immediately sets the tone for what’s to come. The track is a pristinely produced, cerebral deep house journey, built around a sense of urgency and emotional release. Swelling gradually into a trance-inducing climax, it balances club-ready rhythms with immersive sound design — classic Duke Dumont, elevated.
But more than just a standalone track, “Your Loving” is the first chapter in a much bigger story. Union is a concept album crafted with live performance in mind — meant to be heard front-to-back, not chopped into playlist fragments.
“I’ve come to realize there aren’t many things in life that bring people together on one level,” Dumont shares. “Union is a homage to that experience — to what happens on the dancefloor, in a shared space of freedom and energy.”
In stark contrast to the algorithm-driven landscape of modern music, Union is intentionally anti-streambait. It’s an album built to be felt, not skimmed — a rare commitment in today’s single-driven world.
The 12-track LP will feature just two collaborations: “Ain’t Giving Up” with Clementine Douglas, and “All My Life” with Panama — allowing Dumont’s singular vision to take full shape across most of the album.
With “Your Loving” leading the charge, Duke Dumont’s return feels both timely and timeless — a reminder of what happens when club culture is treated as an art form, not just a backdrop.
Duke Dumont – Union
- Union
- The Chant
- Prelude #1
- I Need You Now
- Feels Like This
- ENERGY
- Hit Em
- My Heart (Is Full Of Love)
- Prelude #2
- Your Loving
- Ain’t Giving Up (feat. Clementine Douglas)
- All My Life (feat. Panama)