Duke Dumont Unveils “Your Loving” and Announces New Album Union

After a five-year hiatus, UK dance heavyweight Duke Dumont returns with a hypnotic new single “Your Loving,” and the announcement of his long-awaited sophomore album Union, out July 25 via Astralwerks/EMI.

“Your Loving” marks Dumont’s first release of 2025 and immediately sets the tone for what’s to come. The track is a pristinely produced, cerebral deep house journey, built around a sense of urgency and emotional release. Swelling gradually into a trance-inducing climax, it balances club-ready rhythms with immersive sound design — classic Duke Dumont, elevated.

But more than just a standalone track, “Your Loving” is the first chapter in a much bigger story. Union is a concept album crafted with live performance in mind — meant to be heard front-to-back, not chopped into playlist fragments.

“I’ve come to realize there aren’t many things in life that bring people together on one level,” Dumont shares. “Union is a homage to that experience — to what happens on the dancefloor, in a shared space of freedom and energy.”

In stark contrast to the algorithm-driven landscape of modern music, Union is intentionally anti-streambait. It’s an album built to be felt, not skimmed — a rare commitment in today’s single-driven world.

The 12-track LP will feature just two collaborations: “Ain’t Giving Up” with Clementine Douglas, and “All My Life” with Panama — allowing Dumont’s singular vision to take full shape across most of the album.

With “Your Loving” leading the charge, Duke Dumont’s return feels both timely and timeless — a reminder of what happens when club culture is treated as an art form, not just a backdrop.

Pre-order/save Union here.

Duke Dumont – Union

Union

The Chant

Prelude #1

I Need You Now

Feels Like This

ENERGY

Hit Em

My Heart (Is Full Of Love)

Prelude #2

Your Loving

Ain’t Giving Up (feat. Clementine Douglas)

All My Life (feat. Panama)