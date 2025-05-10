Mike Williams & Eirik Næss Release Sun-Kissed Anthem “Learn to Fly”

Mike Williams and Eirik Næss have just dropped a dose of sunshine in audio form with their new single, “Learn to Fly.” Born in the heart of Bali and wrapped in layers of tropical house, country flair, and effortless good vibes, the track radiates everything we crave from a summer anthem.

Written and recorded poolside with just a guitar, drinks, and good energy, the song captures a moment of total creative freedom. “We just wrote exactly what we were feeling in that moment,” says Mike Williams. And that feeling? Letting go of fear, soaking up life, and flying high into the unknown — without hesitation.

“It came together supernaturally,” adds Næss. “That laid-back island energy shaped everything — palm trees, warm nights, no pressure. Just living.” That lived-in energy pulses through every beat, from the catchy acoustic hook to the sun-drenched melodies and uplifting lyrics.

Blending country’s raw storytelling with the breezy pulse of tropical house, “Learn to Fly” is a standout moment for both artists. For Mike Williams, it’s another creative evolution after years of dance floor success. For Eirik Næss, it’s a statement that authentic songwriting and pop-savvy production can create magic far beyond traditional genre lines.

“Learn to Fly” it’s a vibe, a memory, and a reminder to chase the highs, take the leap, and never look back.