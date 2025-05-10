Pikete & Maisak – “PERIÓDICO DE AYER”: Explosive Latin Urban Anthem with Global Ambition

Urban artist Pikete makes a bold move with his first international single, “PERIÓDICO DE AYER”, a heartbreak-fueled anthem alongside rising Latin sensation Maisak. The collaboration, out now, cements Pikete’s place as one of the most exciting voices in Spain’s urban scene, ready to cross borders and break new ground.

Following the success of his recent hit “VIENES O TE VAS” with El Bugg, Pikete takes things to a new level with this explosive Latin track that blends classic reggaeton roots with cutting-edge production, courtesy of multi-platinum hitmaker Chus Santana (known for work with Bad Gyal, Omar Montes, and more).

“PERIÓDICO DE AYER” is a melodic narrative of heartbreak, laced with melancholic lyrics, raw emotions, and infectious hooks. Pikete and Maisak’s chemistry is magnetic, showcasing two artists at the peak of emotional storytelling in urban music.

🎬 The music video, shot in Madrid and directed by Jorge4K, matches the energy and emotional depth of the track with bold visuals, urban aesthetic, and cinematic direction that push the story even further. It’s a statement piece — visually and musically.

Pikete has steadily built a strong foundation in the Spanish music scene, with past collaborations including Recycled J (“Enganchao”), C. Tangana (“Voy Sólo”), and MDA (“Desconocidos”). Now, with Maisak by his side, he steps into the global Latin space, ready to leave his mark.

If “PERIÓDICO DE AYER” is any indication, Pikete’s international chapter is just getting started.