Lorde Drops “What Was That” — A Hypnotic Return to Melodrama

Lorde is back, and her timing couldn’t be more perfect. The Grammy-winning artist has just released “What Was That”, a hypnotic synth-pop track that marks her first new music since 2021’s Solar Power.

The single arrives after a cryptic two-week teaser campaign that included her first-ever TikTok post and voice memos hinting at a personal and artistic rebirth. Now that the track is here, fans are calling it a spiritual sequel to 2017’s Melodrama — full of lush production, late-night longing, and lyrical intimacy.

Produced by Jim-E Stack and Dan Nigro, alongside Lorde herself, “What Was That” blends airy vocals with a pulsing, nostalgic beat. It’s a song about memory, connection, and the surreal feeling of looking back on something beautiful but lost.

In a voice note shared just hours before the surprise early release, Lorde said: “I’ve never felt more intentional with every single piece of what I’m doing… I really think this song is the music of my rebirth.”

With no official album announcement yet, “What Was That” sets the stage for what might be Lorde’s boldest era yet — rooted in reflection, but reaching for something brand new.

Stream “What Was That” now and get ready: Lorde’s next chapter has begun.