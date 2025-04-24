back to top
Ken Carson Scores First Billboard No. 1 With More Chaos

The rage-rap innovator debuts atop the Billboard 200 with his highest-charting album to date.

By Echo Langford
In
Hip-Hop
Ken Carson debuts at No. 1 with More Chaos
Ken Carson debuts at No. 1 with More Chaos

Ken Carson has officially entered the big leagues. The Atlanta rapper, known for his experimental “rage” sound and close affiliation with Playboi Carti, has just landed his first-ever No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with the release of More Chaos.

The project debuted with 59,500 equivalent album units, including over 67 million on-demand streams and 11,000 in pure sales. While modest in comparison to recent chart-toppers, the numbers were more than enough to earn Carson the top spot in a relatively quiet release week.

Released via Carti’s Opium label, More Chaos is a direct follow-up to 2023’s A Great Chaos, which peaked at No. 11 and helped establish Carson as a major voice in the new wave of trap and rage rap. This latest entry not only marks Carson’s first top 10 placement, but also his career-best sales week to date.

While some fans and critics have noted the album’s low debut numbers compared to other No. 1s, the feat remains a defining moment in Ken Carson’s ascent. He’s no longer just Carti’s protégé — he’s carving his own space at the top of the charts.

With More Chaos, Carson proves he’s not just riding the rage wave — he’s helping steer it.

🎧 More Chaos is out now on all platforms.

