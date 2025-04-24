Stranger Things Expands With New Animated Spin-Off Tales from ’85

The Stranger Things universe is getting bigger — and more animated.

In a recent announcement via Netflix’s Tudum, creators Matt and Ross Duffer revealed the official title of their upcoming animated series: Stranger Things: Tales from ’85. The show will serve as a spin-off of the main series, bringing a nostalgic new look and feel to the iconic Upside Down saga.

Inspired by classic Saturday morning cartoons, the Duffer Brothers described the project as a passion piece: “We always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the style of the Saturday cartoons we grew up with and loved,” they said.

While plot details are still under wraps, Tales from ’85 promises to explore new stories set in the same eerie 1980s world, adding more depth — and possibly more Demogorgons — to the franchise. The series will be produced by the Duffers’ own Upside Down Pictures, along with 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen, and showrunner Eric Robles, who will also executive produce.

No official release date has been announced yet, but the series is confirmed to premiere exclusively on Netflix.

Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 is coming soon. Stay tuned.