Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Orders Surpass 2.2 Million in Japan Ahead of June Launch

The Nintendo Switch 2 is still weeks away from launch, but the hype has already hit critical levels — especially in Japan, where demand is outpacing supply at an unprecedented rate.

Nintendo has confirmed that over 2.2 million pre-order applications have been submitted via the My Nintendo Store Japan, well beyond the number of consoles available for the June 5, 2025 launch. The company is now conducting lottery-based pre-order selections, with the first wave of results set to be announced on April 24. Those not selected will automatically enter a second drawing — but with no guarantee of success.

To help meet demand, Nintendo is expanding availability through partner retailers and online platforms in Japan, starting April 24. President Shuntaro Furukawa apologized for the shortages, affirming that the company is ramping up production and working closely with partners to maximize supply.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, U.S. pre-orders kick off the same day, April 24, with invites rolling out from May 8. Priority will go to longtime Nintendo Switch Online members with significant playtime and data-sharing enabled. Invitees will have 72 hours to complete their purchase.

For European fans official pricing has been set:

Switch 2 Console: €519

Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle: €569

Mario Kart World: €89.99

Donkey Kong Bananza: €79.99

With Japan already in a pre-order frenzy, signs point to possible global shortages as Nintendo’s next-gen console gears up for what might be its biggest launch ever.

古川です。みなさまのお手元に「Nintendo Switch 2」をお届けすべく、事前に多くの部材を調達し、生産を進めてきました。4月2日には「Nintendo Switch… — 任天堂株式会社 (@Nintendo) April 23, 2025