When Riot Games and KATSEYE join forces, you know it’s not just about music — it’s a cultural moment. The newly Grammy-nominated girl group and the gaming giant have unleashed “GO OFF,” a high-energy reimagining of KATSEYE’s hit “M.I.A,” as the official anthem for the 2025 Valorant Game Changers Championship.

The cinematic music video, released under Riot’s banner, dives straight into the fire: empowerment, confidence, and the fearless vibe that defines the Game Changers scene. It’s bold, unapologetic, and exactly what the esports world needed heading into its biggest women-centered showdown yet.

A Pop Anthem Meets Competitive Esports

Riot Games has made music part of its DNA — from K/DA’s viral “POP/STARS” to the League of Legends Worlds anthems that flood playlists every year. With “GO OFF,” the studio’s music arm hits another level, turning KATSEYE’s Beautiful Chaos track “M.I.A” into a sonic battle cry for every player pushing their limits.

“When Riot asked us to reimagine ‘M.I.A’ for Game Changers, as a gamer I was like YES!” said Megan of KATSEYE, who’s been a Valorant player since she was 14. “That song has always been about confidence and showing up as your best self — that message aligns so much with what Game Changers stands for.”

Her excitement isn’t just PR fluff — it’s personal. Megan’s been streaming Valorant long before this collab was even a thing. “I used to joke about it on livestreams before it was real,” she told Billboard. “So when they came to us, I was literally so stoked. This feels full-circle.”

A Global Crossover: K-Pop Meets Esports

Bringing in HYBE’s global girl group KATSEYE — based partly in Korea — wasn’t random. The Game Changers Championship 2025 takes place at Riot’s own LoL Park in Seoul from November 28–30, marking the first time the global women’s VALORANT event lands in Asia.

“GO OFF” arrives like a cultural handshake between two growing universes: K-pop and esports. Riot Games’ senior music supervisor Jonny Altepeter called the partnership “the perfect collision of artistry and competition.”

“Sonically, it’s high-energy and fearless,” Altepeter explained. “Thematically, it’s confidence and connection — exactly what this moment needed. We’re really intentional with who we bring into the Valorant world. Every artist we collaborate with adds something deeper to the story we’re telling.”

Empowerment on Screen

Directed like a blockbuster short film, the “GO OFF” video doesn’t just show gameplay; it embodies it. The visuals highlight women both in and around Valorant — players, fans, and creators — turning the anthem into a visual metaphor for perseverance and solidarity.

It’s not just cinematic eye candy; it’s a statement. Game Changers isn’t about token inclusion — it’s about rewriting the esports narrative. Since its launch in 2021, the program has been building new pathways for women and marginalized genders in competitive gaming.

Anna Donlon, head of Valorant Studios, summed it up best: “When we started Game Changers, the goal was always bigger than just competition. It was about creating a space where players could finally see themselves represented.”

That mission is coming to life in Seoul, especially with Ninetails, the first all-Korean team to qualify for the championship, competing on home turf. “It’s going to be emotional,” Donlon added. “The pride, the energy, the love for the game — it’s all there.”

Riot’s Music Legacy — and Why This One Hits Different

Riot’s track record with anthems is stacked: “All Eyes On Me” (Jean Deaux, Whipped Cream), “VALORANT, LOUDER” (Karel Psota), and “THE DRIVE” (YONAKA) all helped define past Game Changers seasons. But “GO OFF” feels like a different beast.

Why? Because this isn’t just a soundtrack — it’s personal. Megan isn’t a random feature; she’s a fan turned collaborator, a gamer turned global pop star now lending her voice to the very world that raised her.

“Collaborations with actual players are hands down our favorite,” Altepeter said. “When someone already understands our universe, everything flows better — you can feel that real connection in the final result.”

And you really can. “GO OFF” radiates authenticity. It’s sleek but raw, cinematic but grounded — the kind of anthem that makes both fans and gamers want to queue up and actually go off.

FAQ

Q1: What is “GO OFF” by KATSEYE and Riot Games?

A: “GO OFF” is the official anthem for the Valorant Game Changers Championship 2025 — a reimagined version of KATSEYE’s “M.I.A,” celebrating empowerment and community in esports.

Q2: When and where is the Valorant Game Changers Championship 2025 happening?

A: The finals run from November 28–30, 2025, at LoL Park in Seoul, South Korea.

Q3: Why is this collaboration significant?

A: It bridges the global reach of K-pop with Riot’s commitment to representation in gaming, showcasing women’s voices at the center of esports culture.