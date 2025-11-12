Sabrina Carpenter’s 2025 just got even wilder. The pop phenomenon — fresh off six GRAMMY nominations and a record-breaking year with Man’s Best Friend — is officially returning to the big screen. She’s set to star in and co-produce a musical reimagining of Alice in Wonderland for Universal Pictures, written and directed by Hustlers filmmaker Lorene Scafaria.

Yep, that means the “Espresso” queen might soon be swapping her signature latte for tea with the Mad Hatter.

A Passion Project Straight from Sabrina Herself

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this isn’t just another studio gig — it’s a personal passion project. Carpenter reportedly pitched the idea herself to Universal, long before Scafaria came on board. That’s right, she didn’t just fall down the rabbit hole; she built it.

Universal quickly backed the project, with Oscar-nominated producer Marc Platt (known for La La Land, Wicked, and Legally Blonde) joining the production alongside Alloy Entertainment’s Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton.

For Carpenter, this marks her first major studio leading role, cementing her return to acting after conquering pop music.

The Team Behind the Madness

The movie’s creative lineup is stacked. Lorene Scafaria, who turned Hustlers into a feminist pop-culture triumph starring Jennifer Lopez, will write and direct the project. Scafaria’s recent directing work on Succession and HBO’s I Love L.A. proved she’s got both the cinematic edge and emotional nuance needed to bring Wonderland to life — especially through a musical lens.

Behind the scenes, Universal’s production execs Ryan Jones and Jacqueline Garell will oversee the film, with Katie McNicol handling duties for Marc Platt Productions.

Scafaria’s known for blending grit, humor, and heart — all ingredients that could turn Alice in Wonderland into something far more complex (and far less Disney-fied) than past adaptations.

Sabrina’s Acting Comeback: From Disney to Wonderland

Before she became pop’s new It girl, Sabrina Carpenter cut her teeth on Disney Channel’s Girl Meets World, playing Maya Hart — a character as witty as she was rebellious. She later appeared in Netflix hits like Tall Girl and Work It, and in the powerful drama The Hate U Give.

But for the last few years, Carpenter’s focus has been almost entirely on music. Her Short n’ Sweet and Man’s Best Friend eras turned her into a global star, while singles like “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” dominated charts and TikTok alike.

Now, with a fresh GRAMMY nomination streak and a critically acclaimed tour that hit BST Hyde Park this summer, she’s ready to merge her two worlds — film and music — again.

Reinventing Wonderland (and Herself)

While the project doesn’t yet have a title or release date, insiders say this won’t be your typical Alice in Wonderland remake. Expect a full-blown musical twist, contemporary visuals, and (let’s be real) at least one pop anthem worthy of Carpenter’s streaming stats.

It’s easy to see why Sabrina was drawn to Carroll’s story — it’s surreal, playful, and filled with identity crises and chaos. Sound familiar? She’s basically been writing modern Wonderland anthems for years.

And with Scafaria at the helm, we might get something closer to Hustlers meets La La Land than another glossy fantasy remake.

A New Era for Pop Stars on Screen

Carpenter’s move echoes a growing trend of pop artists making major cinematic returns. From Lady Gaga’s A Star Is Born to Dua Lipa’s upcoming spy thriller, it’s clear musicians are reclaiming Hollywood with more creative control than ever.

But for Sabrina, this feels personal. She’s not just starring — she’s producing, shaping the narrative, and building a world that fuses her musical identity with a timeless story about transformation.

So yeah, Alice in Wonderland might be over 150 years old, but with Carpenter behind the wheel, it’s about to feel more Gen Z than ever.