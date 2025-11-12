FKA twigs doesn’t do “predictable.” Even when she names a song after the word. The British avant-pop visionary just dropped “Predictable Girl,” the second single from her upcoming album EUSEXUA Afterglow — and it’s as hypnotic, provocative, and visually stunning as you’d expect.

Fresh off her GRAMMY nomination for EUSEXUA in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category, twigs is riding a creative high. What was once planned as a deluxe edition of EUSEXUA has shapeshifted into an entirely new record — EUSEXUA Afterglow — that continues the story but from the other side of the rave. If EUSEXUA celebrated ecstasy and transformation, Afterglow explores what happens when the lights come up and the euphoria lingers in the bloodstream.

A Feverish Ride Through Neon Desires

The track itself? A sweaty, high-tempo club-pop pulse co-produced by an all-star lineup: Oli XL, Mechatok, Manni Dee, RougeHotel, Tic, Sam Every-Baker — and twigs herself steering the ship. Lyrically, it’s a wink and a confession. “Predictable Girl” finds her playing with the tension between control and surrender, attraction and vulnerability.

It’s the kind of song that belongs in a 3 a.m. set under strobe lights — seductive, chaotic, and slightly dangerous. The production is fractured yet fluid, a shimmering collision of glossy pop and industrial beats. twigs isn’t just singing; she’s shape-shifting between machine and muse.

The Video: Twigs vs. Twigs in a Cyber Dream

Directed by longtime collaborator Jordan Hemingway, the “Predictable Girl” video feels ripped from a sci-fi fever dream. Picture this: twin FKA twigs on motorcycles, racing through a glitchy, futuristic city. Think Aaliyah’s “More Than a Woman” meets The Matrix Reloaded.

The choreography blurs fighting and flirting — one moment they’re trading blows, the next it looks like they might kiss. The hyperreal CGI world amplifies twigs’ otherworldly energy, while the duality theme mirrors her constant artistic tug-of-war between fragility and ferocity. It’s high-concept art wrapped in sensual chaos — very twigscore.

EUSEXUA Afterglow: The Emotional Hangover

When twigs first teased Afterglow at Lowlands Festival earlier this year, she told the crowd, “New music — I am full and abundant and ready to give birth. Her name is Afterglow. And my labor shall commence next month.” Yeah, poetic as ever.

She’s described EUSEXUA as “the tip of the tongue,” while calling Afterglow “the oesophagus.” It’s the continuation of her body-as-metaphor concept — exploring sensuality, transformation, and the weirdness of being human through sound, motion, and myth.

If EUSEXUA was the rush of falling into the music, Afterglow is the introspection that follows — the comedown that still pulses with life. Expect more electronic textures, but with deeper emotional undercurrents.

FKA Twigs’ Eusexua Afterglow Tracklist

1. “Love Crimes”

2. “Slushy”

3. “Wild And Alone” Feat. PinkPantheress

4. “Hard”

5. “Cheap Hotel”

6. “Touch A Girl”

7. “Predictable Girl”

8. “Sushi”

9. “Piece Of Mine”

10. “Lost All My Friends”

11. “Stereo Boy”

Eusexua Afterglow is out 11/14 via Young Recordings/Atlantic.

FAQ

Q1: When is FKA twigs’ EUSEXUA Afterglow coming out?

The album drops this Friday, following her GRAMMY-nominated EUSEXUA earlier this year.

Q2: Who directed the “Predictable Girl” video?

The video was directed by Jordan Hemingway, known for his bold, cinematic visual storytelling.

Q3: What’s the concept behind EUSEXUA Afterglow?

It continues the emotional and sensual themes of EUSEXUA, exploring the aftermath of euphoria — what remains when the rave ends and reality creeps in.