When two of the biggest forces in electronic music collide, you can expect nothing short of a sonic earthquake. ‘Till I Die’ — the long-awaited collaboration between Anyma and Solomun — has officially dropped, and it’s every bit as colossal as fans hoped. Released worldwide on November 7, the track merges emotion, precision, and power into a sound that blurs the line between underground intimacy and festival grandeur.

Built for Nights That Don’t End

From the first pulse, ‘Till I Die’ feels like the soundtrack to 3AM — when the crowd is deep in the moment and the night refuses to quit. Solomun lays down a hypnotic groove, his signature balance of restraint and drive setting the stage. Then comes Anyma, painting the track in widescreen — layers of atmosphere, cinematic textures, and those human-robotic vocals that have become his trademark.

It’s techno that breathes, built with precision but wired for emotion. The result? A shimmering anthem that feels as massive as a warehouse and as detailed as a dream.

From Las Vegas to Ibiza: A Partnership in Motion

The chemistry between Anyma and Solomun didn’t appear out of thin air. The two have been building toward this moment with a string of back-to-back sets at Tomorrowland, Kappa Futur Festival, and Ultra Music Festival, each one upping the anticipation for a studio collaboration.

Their creative bond leveled up when Solomun took the stage at Anyma’s “The End of Genesys” residency at the futuristic Sphere Las Vegas — a show that blurred the line between performance and digital art. That shared vision of blending sound and spectacle now fully materializes on ‘Till I Die’.

Solomun’s Reign Continues

For Solomun, this release adds another jewel to a banner year. Between his Solomun +1 nights at Pacha Ibiza, a packed festival calendar, and recent studio heat like his remix of Empire of the Sun’s “Television” and the new chapter in his Love Recycled series, the Bosnian-German tastemaker is in unstoppable form.

Yet ‘Till I Die’ hits differently. It’s not just another club weapon — it’s a statement that Solomun, decades into his reign, still knows how to tap into the future of electronic sound without losing his underground soul.

Anyma’s Vision Expands Even Further

For Anyma, the track continues his run of creating soundscapes that feel both futuristic and spiritual. As one half of Tale Of Us, he’s mastered the art of fusing visuals and sound into immersive storytelling. But ‘Till I Die’ pushes that boundary even further, showing how collaboration can elevate an already distinctive vision.

Here, Anyma’s aesthetic-heavy production meets Solomun’s seasoned groove instincts — and the blend feels effortless. It’s dark yet radiant, club-focused yet emotional, a song designed to echo long after the lights cut out.

In a scene often obsessed with algorithms and drops, ‘Till I Die’ feels like a human moment — raw, cinematic, and emotionally charged. It’s the kind of track that unites worlds: melodic techno fans, deep house purists, and festival ravers alike.

More importantly, it bridges two generations of producers — Solomun representing the roots of modern melodic house, and Anyma embodying its digital, post-human future. Together, they’re not just releasing a song; they’re mapping the next phase of the genre.

‘Till I Die’ is available now on all streaming platforms, primed to soundtrack the winter’s biggest club nights and festival aftermovies.

FAQ

Q1: When was ‘Till I Die’ released?

A1: The single was released worldwide on November 7, 2025.

Q2: Who produced ‘Till I Die’?

A2: The track is a joint collaboration between Anyma (of Tale Of Us) and Solomun, both renowned for their distinct melodic techno and deep house styles.

Q3: Where have Anyma and Solomun performed together?

A3: The duo have shared stages at Tomorrowland, Kappa Futur Festival, Ultra Music Festival, and Sphere Las Vegas during Anyma’s “The End of Genesys” residency.