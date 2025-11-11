Thirty-plus years deep in the game, and Wu-Tang Clan is still cashing in on the legacy they built from Staten Island basements. Just one day after celebrating the 32nd anniversary of their game-changing debut Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), the RZA-led collective picked up a fresh set of RIAA plaques — proof that real hip-hop doesn’t age, it multiplies.

“Protect Ya Neck” Goes Platinum — 33 Years Later

That grimy debut single that started it all, “Protect Ya Neck,” has officially gone Platinum nearly 33 years after dropping in December 1992. That’s not nostalgia — that’s timelessness. The track that introduced the world to nine lyrical swordsmen has now crossed the million-sold line, making it one of the rare ‘90s underground joints to reach that milestone decades later.

But that’s not where it stops. The 36 Chambers album itself just went 4x Platinum, and the Wu’s anthem “C.R.E.A.M.” matched that same mark. “Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing ta F’ Wit” and “Method Man” each picked up their first Platinum certifications, while deep cuts like “Bring Da Ruckas” and “Da Mystery of Chessboxin’” hit Gold. For a debut that peaked at No. 41 on the Billboard 200, those numbers hit like a Shaolin punch to the industry’s jaw.

A Year of Revival and Respect

2025’s shaping up to be a full-circle year for the Clan. After wrapping the North American leg of The Final Chamber Tour in July — grossing a wild $30.6 million with 245,000 tickets sold (via Billboard Boxscore) — the Wu are taking their farewell run global. The European leg kicks off March 2 in Amsterdam, and if the stateside shows were any indicator, fans overseas are about to witness a masterclass in hip-hop mythology brought to life.

There’s a certain poetry in seeing the Clan’s debut era being honored just as their career’s touring chapter nears its close. It’s like they’re bowing out while the world’s still chanting their name.

FAQ

Q1: Which Wu-Tang Clan songs just went Platinum?

A1: “Protect Ya Neck,” “Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing ta F’ Wit,” and “Method Man” are now Platinum, alongside “C.R.E.A.M.” which reached 4x Platinum.

Q2: When does Wu-Tang Clan’s world tour begin?

A2: The European leg of The Final Chamber World Tour kicks off on March 2, 2025, in Amsterdam.

Q3: What is the legacy of Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)?

A3: The 1993 debut is considered one of hip-hop’s most influential albums, launching solo careers for multiple members and reshaping rap’s business and artistic blueprint.