Ace Frehley Cause of Death Revealed

The mystery surrounding the death of Kiss co-founder Ace Frehley has finally been cleared. The former lead guitarist, who passed away on October 16 at age 74, died from blunt head trauma after an accidental fall, according to the medical examiner’s report from Morris County, New Jersey.

The Tragic Details Behind the Fall

Frehley’s cause of death was listed as multiple cranial contusions and skull fractures caused by the fall, along with a subdural hematoma — a type of brain bleed that often follows serious head injuries. Doctors attempted an emergency decompressive craniectomy to relieve pressure on his brain, but it was unsuccessful.

The report also revealed Frehley had suffered a stroke. Additional bruises were found on his side, thigh, and abdomen, painting a grim picture of the severity of the accident.

A Sudden Decline After “A Small Fall”

Just two weeks before his death, Frehley’s official Instagram account had reassured fans he was “doing well” after “a small fall” that forced him to cancel a concert. At the time, he was reportedly working on Origins Vol. 4, the next chapter in his long-running covers series revisiting rock classics that shaped his style.

But things took a sharp turn. On October 6, another statement announced that “due to ongoing health issues, Ace has made the difficult decision to cancel all remaining 2025 tour dates.” Days later, the beloved rock icon was gone.

Family’s Final Goodbye

His family released a heartfelt statement confirming his passing:

“In his final moments, we were blessed to surround him with words, thoughts, prayers, and manifestations of caring and peaceful love.”

According to TMZ, the decision to remove him from life support came from his family, who stayed by his side in his final hours at a hospital in Morristown, New Jersey.

Frehley’s funeral took place on October 23 in his native Bronx — a fitting farewell for one of rock’s most influential guitarists. Eddie Trunk, his longtime friend and SiriusXM host, announced plans for a tribute show in his honor, though details remain under wraps.

Kiss Honors His Legacy

Meanwhile, Kiss have announced a Super Deluxe Edition of their legendary 1975 live album Alive!, marking its 50th anniversary. It’s the record that defined the band’s explosive stage persona — and the era that made Ace a household name for every kid who ever picked up a Les Paul.

The expanded release includes the original remastered album, two previously unreleased concerts from Iowa and New Jersey in July 1975, as well as rehearsals and live recordings from the Cleveland Music Hall that same year. The new mixes were handled by Eddie Kramer, the sound engineer behind Kiss’s early magic.

For fans, it’s more than a reissue. It’s a time capsule of the fire, sweat, and raw energy that built the Kiss mythology — and a reminder of Ace’s unmistakable guitar tone, equal parts chaos and cosmic charm.

