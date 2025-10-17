The Top 5 Ace Frehley Guitar Moments That Defined Rock

Ace Frehley isn’t just a rock guitarist — he’s the intergalactic icon who made space cool before Elon Musk was even born. With his Gibson Les Paul shooting sparks and his solos melting faces, Ace turned rock into something loud, dirty, and unforgettable. Here are five moments where “The Spaceman” didn’t just play — he defined what rock guitar means.

1. “Shock Me” – The Electrified Birth of a Legend (1977)

When Ace got literally electrocuted onstage, he didn’t call it quits — he wrote “Shock Me.” His first-ever KISS vocal performance turned real pain into pure electricity. The solo? Filthy, bluesy perfection. That tone sounds like it crawled out of a Marshall amp just to slap you awake.

🎧 Listen to: the Alive II version — the solo is pure lightning.

- Advertisement -

2. “Rocket Ride” – The Spaceman Takes Off (1977)

“Rocket Ride” was Ace going solo and shooting straight into the stratosphere. That thick fuzz tone, the swagger, the cosmic lyrics — it’s Frehley at full blast. The outro solo is chaotic brilliance, like a UFO crash-landing in 4/4 time.

🎧 Listen to: the Alive II studio side — the final bend still hits like a meteor.

3. “Deuce” – Setting the KISS Blueprint (1974)

This is where it all began. “Deuce” was the song that gave KISS their backbone — heavy, tight, and unapologetically sleazy. Ace’s riff here didn’t just carry the song; it built the entire KISS sound. Every garage band that came after tried to copy that tone. None succeeded.

🎧 Listen to: the Alive! version — that raw energy is pure stadium fire.

4. “New York Groove” – Ace Goes Solo and Owns the City (1978)

When the four members of KISS dropped solo albums, nobody expected Ace to be the breakout. Then “New York Groove” hit, and the rest is history. Funky, smooth, and soaked in NYC cool, it showed Ace could shine without the makeup. It wasn’t just a song — it was a victory lap.

🎧 Listen to: the Ace Frehley (1978) album — timeless swagger in every note.

5. “Cold Gin” – The Ultimate Barroom Riff (1974)

Gene may have sung it, but “Cold Gin” was pure Ace DNA. The riff is nasty, catchy, and built for live shows. Every bar band in America owes this song a drink. The fact that he wrote it without singing it? Even more rock ‘n’ roll.

- Advertisement -

🎧 Listen to: any live KISS show — that riff always gets the loudest cheers.

Why Ace Still Matters

Ace Frehley didn’t just shred — he inspired millions to pick up a guitar and crank the amp until the neighbors called the cops. His mix of raw tone, swagger, and humor made rock fun. Without Ace, the Les Paul might’ve stayed polite.

He’s proof that attitude beats perfection every time.

So next time someone says guitar heroes are dead, just play them “Shock Me.”

Then smile. Because The Spaceman never really landed — he’s still out there, riffing among the stars.