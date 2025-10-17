Kiss Legend Ace Frehley Dead at 74 After Fall

Rock just lost one of its true aliens. Ace Frehley, the legendary guitarist, co-founder, and original Spaceman of Kiss, has died at the age of 74 following complications from a fall.

Frehley passed away Thursday at a hospital in New Jersey, weeks after suffering head injuries from an accident at his recording studio. His family confirmed the news in a heartfelt statement, saying they were “devastated and heartbroken.”

“We were fortunate to surround him with love, peace, and prayers as he left this earth,” they shared. “The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions.”

The Man Behind the Mask

Born Paul Daniel Frehley in New York City in 1951, Ace was raised in the Bronx and got his first electric guitar as a Christmas gift. That spark led him to join local bands — until one audition in 1972 changed rock history forever.

He answered Paul Stanley’s ad for a lead guitarist, joining forces with Stanley, Gene Simmons, and Peter Criss to form what would become one of the loudest, most theatrical, and most successful rock bands of all time: Kiss.

The Spaceman Rises

When Kiss dropped their self-titled debut in 1974, critics didn’t quite get it — but fans sure did. The band’s explosive live shows, comic-book personas, and face paint became an instant cultural phenomenon.

Each member had a character: Stanley was The Starchild, Simmons The Demon, Criss The Catman, and Frehley embodied The Spaceman — complete with a smoke-spewing Les Paul and silver-star makeup.

Ace became known for his wild solos, his humor, and his larger-than-life stage energy. Despite never taking a formal guitar lesson, his riffs powered classics like “Detroit Rock City,” “Shock Me,” and “Cold Gin.”

“I’m an anomaly,” he once told Guitar World. “I don’t read music, but I’m one of the most famous guitarists in the world. Go figure.”

Solo Stardom and the Kiss Fallout

In 1978, all four members released solo albums on the same day. Frehley’s record blew the others out of the water, with his cover of Russ Ballard’s “New York Groove” becoming a chart hit and a stadium anthem.

But behind the scenes, Kiss was crumbling. By 1982, Frehley walked away, battling substance abuse and creative burnout.

“If I’d stayed, I would’ve killed myself,” he later admitted.

He launched Frehley’s Comet, released several solo records, and found a loyal following even outside the Kiss machine. His 1989 album Trouble Walkin’ featured Criss on backing vocals, proving the brotherhood wasn’t entirely broken.

The Comeback and Rock Hall Glory

In 1996, the original Kiss lineup reunited for a world tour that sold out arenas and reminded everyone who wrote the book on rock theatrics. Frehley stayed until 2002, playing on the 1998 album Psycho Circus.

Years later, despite tensions and digs from Simmons about his past, Frehley stayed sober and active in music. He released multiple solo albums — including 10,000 Volts in 2024 — and penned an autobiography, No Regrets: A Rock’n’Roll Memoir.

In 2014, Kiss and all four founding members were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Later this year, the band is set to receive the Kennedy Center Honor, with Frehley becoming one of the few artists ever recognized posthumously.

Tributes Pour In

As news spread, rock icons and fans worldwide mourned the man who brought space to stage.

Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons issued a joint statement calling Frehley “an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier” whose role in Kiss’s history was “foundational.”

“No one can touch Ace’s legacy,” Simmons later wrote on X. “He loved the fans. Ace was the eternal rock soldier.”

Peter Criss posted simply: “I’m shocked!!! My friend … I love you!”

Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready said playing with Ace at Madison Square Garden was “a dream come true.”

“I wouldn’t have picked up a guitar without Ace and Kiss’s influence. RIP it out, Ace — you changed my life.”

Tom Morello and members of Rush also honored him, while Poison’s Bret Michaels shared:

“Ace, my brother — thank you for the music, the festivals, and the friendship. Rest in peace.”

The Eternal Spaceman

Ace Frehley wasn’t just a guitarist — he was a symbol of rock’s imagination and excess. His solos made kids believe guitars could literally catch fire, and his swagger defined the electric chaos of the 1970s.

He leaves behind his wife, Jeanette, and daughter Monique — and a universe of fans who’ll keep blasting New York Groove in his honor.

“Long may his legacy live on,” said Gene Simmons. And it will — because Ace Frehley didn’t just play rock. He was rock.

FAQ

1. How did Ace Frehley die?

He sustained severe head injuries after a fall in late September and passed away weeks later in a New Jersey hospital.

2. What was his role in Kiss?

Frehley was the band’s original lead guitarist and co-founder, known as The Spaceman. He helped create Kiss’s sound and designed their iconic logo.

3. Will he be honored posthumously?

Yes — Kiss will receive a Kennedy Center Honor this December, with Frehley being recognized posthumously.