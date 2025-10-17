Shakira Reimagines Her Biggest Hits for Spotify Anniversary

If legacy had a soundtrack, Shakira just hit play on hers. The global superstar is celebrating three decades in the game with a Spotify-exclusive project that bridges the old, the new, and the timeless. On October 22, she’s dropping Spotify Anniversary | Oral Fixation (20th) and Pies Descalzos (30th) LIVE, a five-track EP that reimagines some of her most iconic songs — and even ropes in Ed Sheeran and Colombian hitmaker Beéle for a fresh spin on “Hips Don’t Lie.”

A Celebration of Two Eras That Shaped Latin Pop

Let’s rewind for a sec. Pies Descalzos (1995) turned Shakira from Barranquilla’s local poet into a pan-Latin phenomenon. Ten years later, Oral Fixation Vol. 1 & 2 flipped the script again — this time, global domination mode: English lyrics, chart-topping singles, and the hip movement that launched a thousand memes.

Now, in 2025, she’s closing the loop. The new EP — part of Spotify’s Anniversary Series — brings both albums into conversation. It includes newly recorded versions of:

“Pies Descalzos, Sueños Blancos”

“Antología”

“La Pared”

“Día de Enero”

“Hips Don’t Lie” (ft. Ed Sheeran & Beéle)

According to a press release, Shakira will also “reflect, discuss the impact, and share never-before-told stories” behind these albums, giving fans an inside look at how two records, a decade apart, built her legacy.

Double anniversary celebration!

30 years of Pies Descalzos and 20 of Oral Fixation. I’ve prepared something very special with @Spotify and some surprise guests like @edsheeran and Beele, coming October 22! https://t.co/PmiDoYLjI5 pic.twitter.com/vPtrU8ZsOO — Shakira (@shakira) October 17, 2025

The Numbers Don’t Lie (Neither Do the Hips)

Pies Descalzos and Oral Fixation have aged like fine wine — 6.1 billion combined global streams on Spotify. After her 2020 Super Bowl performance, Pies Descalzos streams spiked 117%, while Oral Fixation surged 213%.

And here’s the fun generational twist: half of Oral Fixation’s current Spotify streams come from listeners under 30, while Pies Descalzos connects mostly with the 30–44 crowd. Basically, two generations — the MTV kids and the TikTok teens — are vibing to the same Shakira.

Ed Sheeran Joins the Party

Yes, you read that right. Ed Sheeran and Beéle are on the new “Hips Don’t Lie.” The collab first surfaced through Beéle’s TikTok, where he and Shakira were seen goofing off in the studio — a casual hint that something was cooking. The result? A global crossover moment waiting to explode.

It’s also clever timing. Sheeran’s acoustic pop meets Shakira’s Latin rhythm in a remix that feels built for both English and Spanish playlists. Meanwhile, Beéle brings that Barranquilla touch that roots the whole thing back to her hometown energy.

Spotify’s Anniversary Series: Streaming Nostalgia 2.0

Spotify’s been on a nostalgia streak lately, remixing legacy acts for new audiences. But Shakira’s installment hits different. It’s not just a greatest hits refresh; it’s a statement that the streaming era still bows to icons who built their own sonic worlds before algorithms ruled music.

Her voice sounds more textured now, the arrangements punchier. Think: maturity meeting melody. The new live takes feel cinematic, not commercial — a nod to fans who’ve been there since “Estoy Aquí,” but with a modern sheen fit for Gen Z discovery playlists.

What’s Next for Shakira?

The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour just added two more shows at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on December 27 and 28. Fans suspect she might preview some of these re-recorded versions live — imagine the crowd when “Antología” drops with a fresh twist.

And if this project signals anything, it’s that Shakira’s entering her legacy era — but on her own terms. Instead of nostalgia, she’s remixing the past to prove that timeless can still trend.

FAQ

Q1: What is the Shakira Spotify Anniversary EP?

A special five-track Spotify-exclusive release celebrating 20 years of Oral Fixation and 30 years of Pies Descalzos with reimagined versions of classic songs.

Q2: Who features on the new “Hips Don’t Lie”?

The new version includes collaborations with Ed Sheeran and Beéle.

Q3: When does the EP drop?

It will be released October 22, 2025, exclusively on Spotify.