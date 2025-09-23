Daft Punk Join Fortnite With Exclusive Interactive Experience

Daft Punk return with a digital twist inside Fortnite

Daft Punk may have split nearly five years ago, but their legacy is anything but dormant. The French electronic duo is stepping back into the spotlight—this time inside one of the world’s most popular games.

Epic Games has announced a brand-new Daft Punk Experience in Fortnite, set to debut on Saturday, September 27 at 20:00 (CET). For fans of the iconic robots, it’s a chance to celebrate the duo’s music in an innovative and interactive way.

A new era: The Daft Punk Experience

The event will allow Fortnite players to explore an immersive world soundtracked by 31 classic Daft Punk songs. From global hits like One More Time to deep cuts that defined their discography, the playlist promises to be a journey through the duo’s legendary career.

But it doesn’t stop at just listening. Players will be able to:

Remix and mash up Daft Punk tracks in real time.

Host in-game parties with friends.

Unlock and wear the duo’s iconic robotic helmets and outfits.

This unique level of interactivity makes the Daft Punk Experience stand out from previous music collaborations in the game.

Nostalgia meets innovation

The teaser trailer offers a glimpse of what’s to come. Backed by the familiar pulse of One More Time, fans can spot visual nods to the Alive 2007 tour and Leiji Matsumoto’s anime masterpiece Interstella 5555, which visually accompanied the Discovery album.

For long-time fans, it’s more than just a game crossover—it’s a digital museum of Daft Punk’s artistic universe. The experience bridges the past and future, reminding everyone of the duo’s lasting cultural influence even years after their split.

Fortnite’s growing music universe

This isn’t the first time Fortnite has collaborated with major artists. The game has become a virtual stage for music, previously hosting groundbreaking events with Travis Scott, Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, Sabrina Carpenter, and Bruno Mars.

Most recently, Gorillaz were announced as headliners for the Fortnite Festival, highlighting the platform’s ambition to blend gaming, concerts, and pop culture.

By securing Daft Punk—one of electronic music’s most influential acts—Fortnite reinforces its reputation as a pioneer of interactive entertainment.

What fans can expect

Start time: September 27, 20:00 (CET). Players are encouraged to gather in the lobby 30 minutes before the event.

Playlist: 31 Daft Punk tracks spanning their career.

Interactivity: Live remixing, mashups, parties, and cosmetic unlocks.

Visuals: Throwbacks to Alive 2007 and Interstella 5555.

Whether you’re a gamer, a music lover, or both, the event is designed to create a shared cultural moment that transcends mediums.

The robots live on

Daft Punk’s breakup in 2021 left fans mourning the end of an era, but their music continues to inspire generations. This Fortnite collaboration ensures their presence remains vibrant, reaching both veteran fans and a new audience of younger players.

For a duo that has always pushed the boundaries of music and technology, stepping into Fortnite feels like a natural continuation of their story.

Quick Wrap-Up

The Daft Punk Fortnite Experience isn’t just another in-game concert—it’s a multi-sensory tribute to one of electronic music’s greatest acts. By merging nostalgia, interactivity, and iconic visuals, Fortnite once again proves itself as a cultural hub where music and gaming collide.

