Sabrina Carpenter Talks Men, Music & Critics in Vogue Italia

Sabrina Carpenter gets candid in Vogue Italia cover story

Sabrina Carpenter may have titled her new album Man’s Best Friend, but the pop star admits she hasn’t fully figured men out. In a candid new interview with Vogue Italia, published on September 23, the Grammy-winning singer opened up about her complicated relationship with the opposite sex, her approach to critics, and the rise to superstardom that has made her one of today’s most talked-about artists.

“Men are entertaining”

Carpenter reflected on the duality of her experiences with men, describing them as both inspiring and frustrating.

“I think they’re a really fun species to watch,” she told Vogue Italia. “In both a good and bad way. I feel really adored, inspired and loved by some of them… and really confused, attacked and ridiculed by others.”

Despite her mixed feelings, the 25-year-old revealed she still celebrates when close friends welcome baby boys. “I rejoice for that child, because I know he’ll be raised right,” she said, joking that women have “always had to train them—it’s a tale as old as time.”

These thoughts are echoed in her latest record. Man’s Best Friend, which debuted atop the Billboard 200 in August, is full of biting observations about love and immaturity. The Hot 100-topping lead single Manchild and fan favorite Tears both shine a witty light on the frustrations of dating.

Humor as her shield

Carpenter acknowledged that her fame—and the scrutiny that comes with it—has amplified her perspective on relationships.

“In life, you have to be able to take the moments that make us uncomfortable lightly, or at least that’s true for me,” she explained. “All my life, I’ve thought that’s what humor is about. In addition to saving me, this kind of wit has been a filter that has ensured my protection.”

That same sharp wit is sprinkled throughout her songs and live performances, helping her connect with a generation of fans who see themselves in her struggles and triumphs.

Facing critics head-on

Beyond romance, Carpenter didn’t shy away from addressing her critics. She’s often been targeted for her bold lyrics, provocative stage presence, and outspoken persona.

When music producer Pete Waterman labeled her shows “offensive,” Carpenter hit back: “If you can’t handle a girl who is confident in her own sexuality, then don’t come to my shows.” She also pointed out how female performers from Madonna to Rihanna have faced similar pushback in their eras.

More recently, she dismissed social media accusations of lip-syncing during her Short n’ Sweet Tour, responding directly in comments: “I sing live at every show 100 percent. Would you like to speak to my audio engineers?”

Her confidence extends to critics of her chart success too. When her single Please Please Please hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Carpenter clapped back at doubters by posting side-by-side screenshots of their negative comments with the caption: “ohhhh I’m a grateful grateful grateful girl.”

Controversy and comedy

Carpenter has also leaned into controversy with humor. When questioned about her “Feather” music video filmed inside a Brooklyn church, she brushed off criticism with a quip: “We got approval in advance… and Jesus was a carpenter.”

Later, performing at Madison Square Garden, she cheekily referenced her involvement in the fallout surrounding New York mayor Eric Adams’ federal investigation, joking, “Should we talk about how I got the mayor indicted or…”

These moments highlight her ability to turn criticism into viral cultural commentary, cementing her status as both an entertainer and a sharp observer of her own fame.

What’s next for Sabrina

With momentum at an all-time high, Carpenter is not slowing down. She recently announced her Grand Ole Opry debut, will host Saturday Night Live for the first time, and is already confirmed to headline Coachella in 2026.

Through it all, she credits her fans for standing by her side: “The most important thing in the last 10 years of my life has been the people who have brought me to where I am now,” she told Vogue Italia. “We’re really growing together.”

