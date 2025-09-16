Coachella 2026 Lineup: Bieber, Sabrina & Karol G!

Three First-Time Headliners

The desert is heating up for Coachella 2026, and for the first time ever, Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, and Karol G will headline the iconic California festival. The three-day event, held over two weekends (April 10–12 and April 17–19) at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, will see each artist take the main stage on separate nights: Carpenter on Friday, Bieber on Saturday, and Karol G closing out Sunday.

This marks a major milestone for all three stars. Bieber will finally make his long-awaited full Coachella debut, Carpenter returns after her breakout 2024 set with chart-topping success behind her, and Karol G will make history as the first Latina headliner in the festival’s 20+ year history.

- Advertisement -

A Packed & Diverse Lineup 🎤

Beyond the big three, Coachella 2026 is stacked with talent across genres. Fans can look forward to performances from Disclosure, The xx, David Byrne, FKA Twigs, Young Thug, Central Cee, Ethel Cain, Giveon, Wet Leg, Sexyy Red, Katseye, Iggy Pop, Turnstile, and Major Lazer.

Electronic fans will also be treated to a late-night set from Anyma, who debuts his ambitious Æden project as an additional headliner slot. Meanwhile, rumors swirl around “Nine Inch Noize,” a surprise collaboration between Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize, listed on the official poster.

On top of the music, festival-goers can expect the signature Coachella experience: celebrity sightings, fashion moments, and viral surprise guest appearances.

Tickets, Dates & What to Expect 🎟️

- Advertisement -

Coachella will run across two weekends in April 2026:

Weekend 1 : April 10–12

: April 10–12 Weekend 2: April 17–19

Ticket sales are expected to open soon, with fans encouraged to register for passes now through Coachella’s official site.

The festival is notorious for selling out within hours, and with three first-time headliners at the top of their careers, demand is already skyrocketing. Fans on social media are split, with some calling it “the best lineup in years” and others less impressed. But one thing is certain — Coachella 2026 will be one of the most talked-about music events of the year.

2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

Addison Rae

Adriatique

Alex G

Anyma presents Æden

Armin van Buuren x Adam Beyer

Arodes

Azzecca

Bedouin

Ben Sterling

BigBang

Bini

Black Flag

Blondshell

Blood Orange

Bob Baker Marionettes

Boys Noize

Bunt.

Cachirula & Loojan

Carlita x Josh Baker

Carolina Durante

Central Cee

Ceremony

The Chats

Chloé Caillet x Rossi.

Clipse

CMAT

Cobrah

Creepy Nuts

Dabeull

David Byrne

Davido

Devo

Die Spitz

Dijon

Disclosure

Drain

Duke Dumont

Ecca Vandal

Ethel Cain

Fakemink

Febuary

FKA twigs

Fleshwater

Flowerovlove

Foster the People

Freak Slug

French Police

Fujii Kaze

Geese

Genesi

Gigi Perez

Giveon

Glitterer

Gordo

Green Velvet x Ayybo

Groove Armada

Hamdi

Holly Humberstone

Hot Mulligan

Hugel

Iggy Pop

Interpol

Jane Remover

Jessica Brankka

Joost

Joyce Manor

Justin Bieber

Karol G

Kaskade

Katseye

Kettama

Labrinth

Lambrini Girls

Laufey

Le Yora

Levity

Little Simz

Los Hermanos Flores

Los Retros

Luísa Sonza

Lykke Li

Mahmut Orhan

Major Lazer

Marlon Hoffstadt

Max Dean x Luke Dean

Max Styler

Mëstiza

Mind Enterprises

Moby

Mochakk

Model/Actriz

NewDad

Ninajirachi

Nine Inch Noize

Noga Erez

Oklou

PinkPantheress

Prospa

The Rapture

Rezz

Riordan

Royel Otis

Röyksopp

Røz

Rusowsky

Sabrina Carpenter

Sahar Z

Samia

Sexyy Red

Slayyter

Solomun

Sombr

Sosa

The Strokes

Subtronics

Suicidal Tendencies

Swae Lee

Taemin

Teddy Swims

Tomora

Turnstile

The Two Lips

Wednesday

Wet Leg

Whatmore

WhoMadeWho

Worship

The xx

Yamagucci

Youna

Young Thug

Yousuke Yukimatsu

Zulan

54 Ultra

&Friends