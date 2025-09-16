Coachella 2026 Lineup: Bieber, Sabrina & Karol G!

Three First-Time Headliners
The desert is heating up for Coachella 2026, and for the first time ever, Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, and Karol G will headline the iconic California festival. The three-day event, held over two weekends (April 10–12 and April 17–19) at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, will see each artist take the main stage on separate nights: Carpenter on Friday, Bieber on Saturday, and Karol G closing out Sunday.
This marks a major milestone for all three stars. Bieber will finally make his long-awaited full Coachella debut, Carpenter returns after her breakout 2024 set with chart-topping success behind her, and Karol G will make history as the first Latina headliner in the festival’s 20+ year history.
A Packed & Diverse Lineup 🎤
Beyond the big three, Coachella 2026 is stacked with talent across genres. Fans can look forward to performances from Disclosure, The xx, David Byrne, FKA Twigs, Young Thug, Central Cee, Ethel Cain, Giveon, Wet Leg, Sexyy Red, Katseye, Iggy Pop, Turnstile, and Major Lazer.
Electronic fans will also be treated to a late-night set from Anyma, who debuts his ambitious Æden project as an additional headliner slot. Meanwhile, rumors swirl around “Nine Inch Noize,” a surprise collaboration between Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize, listed on the official poster.
On top of the music, festival-goers can expect the signature Coachella experience: celebrity sightings, fashion moments, and viral surprise guest appearances.
Tickets, Dates & What to Expect 🎟️
Coachella will run across two weekends in April 2026:
- Weekend 1: April 10–12
- Weekend 2: April 17–19
Ticket sales are expected to open soon, with fans encouraged to register for passes now through Coachella’s official site.
The festival is notorious for selling out within hours, and with three first-time headliners at the top of their careers, demand is already skyrocketing. Fans on social media are split, with some calling it “the best lineup in years” and others less impressed. But one thing is certain — Coachella 2026 will be one of the most talked-about music events of the year.
2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
Addison Rae
Adriatique
Alex G
Anyma presents Æden
Armin van Buuren x Adam Beyer
Arodes
Azzecca
Bedouin
Ben Sterling
BigBang
Bini
Black Flag
Blondshell
Blood Orange
Bob Baker Marionettes
Boys Noize
Bunt.
Cachirula & Loojan
Carlita x Josh Baker
Carolina Durante
Central Cee
Ceremony
The Chats
Chloé Caillet x Rossi.
Clipse
CMAT
Cobrah
Creepy Nuts
Dabeull
David Byrne
Davido
Devo
Die Spitz
Dijon
Disclosure
Drain
Duke Dumont
Ecca Vandal
Ethel Cain
Fakemink
Febuary
FKA twigs
Fleshwater
Flowerovlove
Foster the People
Freak Slug
French Police
Fujii Kaze
Geese
Genesi
Gigi Perez
Giveon
Glitterer
Gordo
Green Velvet x Ayybo
Groove Armada
Hamdi
Holly Humberstone
Hot Mulligan
Hugel
Iggy Pop
Interpol
Jane Remover
Jessica Brankka
Joost
Joyce Manor
Justin Bieber
Karol G
Kaskade
Katseye
Kettama
Labrinth
Lambrini Girls
Laufey
Le Yora
Levity
Little Simz
Los Hermanos Flores
Los Retros
Luísa Sonza
Lykke Li
Mahmut Orhan
Major Lazer
Marlon Hoffstadt
Max Dean x Luke Dean
Max Styler
Mëstiza
Mind Enterprises
Moby
Mochakk
Model/Actriz
NewDad
Ninajirachi
Nine Inch Noize
Noga Erez
Oklou
PinkPantheress
Prospa
The Rapture
Rezz
Riordan
Royel Otis
Röyksopp
Røz
Rusowsky
Sabrina Carpenter
Sahar Z
Samia
Sexyy Red
Slayyter
Solomun
Sombr
Sosa
The Strokes
Subtronics
Suicidal Tendencies
Swae Lee
Taemin
Teddy Swims
Tomora
Turnstile
The Two Lips
Wednesday
Wet Leg
Whatmore
WhoMadeWho
Worship
The xx
Yamagucci
Youna
Young Thug
Yousuke Yukimatsu
Zulan
54 Ultra
&Friends