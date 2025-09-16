back to top
Cardi B’s 2026 Arena Tour: Dates, Cities & Album Drama!

Cardi B announces her 2026 Little Miss Drama arena tour, supporting her new album Am I the Drama?. See dates, venues & presale details!

By Hit Channel
In
Music Festivals & Concert Reviews

First-Ever Arena Tour Announcement

Cardi B is officially back — bigger than ever. The Grammy-winning rapper just announced her first-ever headlining arena run, the Little Miss Drama Tour 2026, in support of her long-awaited sophomore album, Am I the Drama? The North American trek kicks off on February 11 in Palm Desert, California, and will wrap up on April 17 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The announcement came during Cardi’s guest co-host spot on Today with Jenna & Friends, where she revealed she’ll be hitting 30 major cities across the U.S. and Canada.

The Album Behind the Tour 🎶

Am I the Drama? drops September 19, 2025, marking Cardi B’s first album in seven years since her chart-topping debut Invasion of Privacy. The new LP is stacked with A-list collaborations, featuring Janet Jackson, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Selena Gomez, Kehlani, Summer Walker, Tyla, and Cash Cobain.

The project includes her already viral singles “Outside” and “Imaginary Playerz” (sampling Jay-Z), alongside fan-favorite tracks like “Up” and “WAP.” Cardi herself has teased the record as “spark, tears, fun, and outside!”

Tour Dates, Tickets & Presales 🎟️

The Little Miss Drama Tour will hit iconic arenas including Madison Square Garden (NYC), United Center (Chicago), T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas), and Scotiabank Arena (Toronto) before closing out in Atlanta.

Cardi B announces 2026 Little Miss Drama Arena Tour poster

Fans can secure tickets through multiple presales:

Citi & Verizon presales starting Sept. 22

Cardi B Artist presale opening Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. local time (signup by Sept. 21 required)

General ticket sales begin Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. local time

No opening acts have been announced yet, but Cardi hinted she’s hitting the gym and rehearsing daily to deliver her biggest production yet.

