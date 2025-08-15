Cardi B Drops New Single ‘Imaginary Playerz’

Cardi B Unveils ‘Imaginary Playerz’ Ahead of New Album

GRAMMY® Award-winning rapper Cardi B has officially dropped her latest single, Imaginary Playerz, giving fans another taste of her highly anticipated sophomore album, Am I the Drama?. The track follows the release of Outside and cements Cardi’s bold return to the spotlight.

Sampling JAY-Z’s iconic 1997 track Imaginary Players, the song serves as a direct homage to the rap legend—a tribute Cardi B says has Jay-Z’s stamp of approval. Produced by DJ SwanQo, Sean Island, and OctaneThisThatGas, Imaginary Playerz blends a smooth, East Coast-inspired groove with Cardi’s sharp lyrical delivery.

A Stylish Shift in Sound

While Cardi is known for her fierce, bass-heavy hits, Imaginary Playerz leans into a more laid-back yet confident energy. Her verses drip with bravado and luxury, opening with the striking line:

“Now I spit that other sh-t, pretty motherf–ker sh-t / Cardi B, every song platinum, I’m not the other bitch / Whatever you was gon’ pay her, you gotta double it.”

The accompanying video, co-directed by Cardi and Patience Foster, mirrors the track’s lavish tone. It captures Cardi embracing a high-fashion lifestyle—complete with opulent sets, designer looks, and unshakable self-assurance.

Building Hype for Am I the Drama?

Am I the Drama?, set for release on September 19, marks Cardi’s first full-length album since her debut Invasion of Privacy. The record promises to feature fan favorites like WAP and Up, alongside new material showcasing her evolving artistry.

Fresh off hosting WWE’s SummerSlam earlier this month, Cardi has been actively previewing her new music to live audiences. With Imaginary Playerz, she’s signaling that her next era will be just as ambitious—and unapologetically glamorous—as her first.