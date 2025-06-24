Cardi B Unleashes ‘Am I the Drama?’—Sophomore Album Drops September 19

Cardi B is back—and she’s not holding back. The Grammy-winning rap powerhouse has officially announced her long-awaited second studio album, Am I the Drama?, arriving September 19, 2025.

Seven years after her iconic debut Invasion of Privacy, Cardi returns with a 23-track statement of intent, soundtracked by raw emotion, empowerment, and razor-sharp bars. The announcement came with haunting cover art featuring Cardi in a striking red bodysuit, surrounded by ominous crows—imagery that hints at the dark energy and transformation behind this new chapter.

The album will include her chart-toppers “WAP,” “Up,” and the fiery new single “Outside,” released June 20. In a cinematic Instagram teaser, Cardi narrates: “Seven years I gave them grace, but now I give them hell… I’m not your villain, I’m your karma.” With that, she set the tone for a project rooted in pain, power, and personal evolution.

Much of the album’s delay, Cardi admitted, came down to waiting for key collaborations. “I need these f–king features,” she joked earlier this year, while emphasizing her deep love for the artists involved.

Since 2018, Cardi’s life has been marked by meteoric success, motherhood, heartbreak, and reinvention. Following her divorce from Offset and the reveal of her new relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs, Am I the Drama? promises to reflect all those layers—club-ready bangers, pop ambition, and emotional depth.

The countdown begins for what’s shaping up to be one of 2025’s biggest releases. And if Cardi’s words are any clue, this isn’t just a comeback—it’s a reckoning.