Gorillaz Headline Fortnite Festival Season 10

A Historic Fortnite Collaboration

Epic Games has confirmed that the legendary virtual band Gorillaz will headline Fortnite Festival Season 10, launching August 26. Known for blending music, art, and storytelling, the band’s digital personas — Noodle, 2D, Russel Hobbs, and Murdoc Niccals — are joining Fortnite as fully playable characters. Each character comes with themed outfits and accessories, making this one of the game’s most ambitious crossovers yet.

In addition to the new skins, players will gain access to Gorillaz Jam Tracks, including iconic hits like “DARE,” “Clint Eastwood,” and “On Melancholy Hill.” The track “DARE” also features a choreographed dance emote, giving fans a chance to recreate the band’s unique energy within the game.

Gorillaz-Themed Main Stage Transformation

The highlight of this crossover is the complete redesign of the Fortnite Festival Main Stage, now fully Gorillaz-themed. Players will notice towering graffiti-covered buildings, a moving street train, and visual touches that perfectly capture the band’s distinctive style. Murdoc Niccals humorously declared, “It’s an honor for all of you that I am finally to be immortalized in my own fiefdom. Watch out serfs, here I come.”

- Advertisement -

This isn’t just a digital upgrade — Epic Games has also launched a real-world Fortnite x Gorillaz pop-up in London, open through September 3. The immersive event features gaming stations, live DJ sets, giveaways, and streams, blurring the line between music and gaming culture.

Fortnite Festival: A Star-Studded Legacy

Gorillaz follow in the footsteps of massive names who have headlined Fortnite Festival in previous seasons, including Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Metallica, Snoop Dogg, Karol G, and The Weeknd. Each collaboration has elevated Fortnite’s reputation as a cultural hub, and the Gorillaz tie-in continues this tradition by merging cutting-edge gaming with musical artistry.

For Gorillaz, the timing couldn’t be more fitting. The group, created by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year with a special London exhibit. Although they haven’t released a new album since Cracker Island (2023), their presence in Fortnite keeps the band firmly at the center of pop culture.

With Gorillaz headlining Fortnite Festival Season 10, fans can expect an experience that goes beyond music and gaming — it’s a creative universe where both collide.