Drake Drops 19 Music Videos for “Somebody Loves Me”

Drake has released not one but 19 different music videos for Somebody Loves Me, his collaborative single with PartyNextDoor from their joint Valentine’s Day album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

The massive rollout is the result of an open call that Drake launched earlier this year with popular streamer Kai Cenat. The initiative invited professional and emerging filmmakers to pitch creative treatments for the track. Applicants were asked to submit short video concepts between 30 and 60 seconds, with 20 finalists ultimately chosen to bring their visions to life.

Each finalist received $15,000 in funding to produce their project, showcasing a wide variety of styles and perspectives.

A Global Range of Storytelling

The videos, now available on Drake’s official Drake Related site and YouTube, reflect an impressive diversity of talent. Among the finalists’ creations are stories such as a 70-year-old African American man revisiting memories of his youth, and a Japanese teenager navigating a self-destructive night.

The collection spans genres and formats, from auteur-style filmmaking to animation, highlighting just how flexible and interpretive a single song can be in the hands of different creators.

In a statement, the team behind the project emphasized inclusivity:

“Our finalists represent a wide range of experience levels, as we committed to giving new and emerging directors, including some working on their very first project, the opportunity to showcase their talent.”

Empowering New Creators

Beyond the novelty of releasing 19 official videos for one track, the project underscores Drake’s influence as an artist committed to empowering creatives. By turning a global competition into an opportunity for young directors to gain exposure, Drake and PartyNextDoor have set a precedent for collaborative music promotion that blends artistry with community-driven storytelling.

With 19 videos now live, Somebody Loves Me is not just a song—it’s a multimedia event that gives fans endless ways to experience the music.