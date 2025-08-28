Teen Convicted in Taylor Swift Vienna Terror Plot

A German court has convicted a 16-year-old Syrian teenager for his role in a foiled terrorist plot that targeted Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concerts in Vienna last year. Identified as Mohamed (or Mohammad) A under German privacy rules, the teenager was only 14 at the time of the planned attack.

The Berlin court handed him an 18-month suspended sentence under juvenile criminal law after he confessed to aiding the plot. Judges found that he had been radicalized by Islamic State (IS) propaganda online and had supported the Austrian mastermind of the plan by translating bomb-making instructions from Arabic and facilitating contact with an IS member.

Swift’s Vienna Concerts Canceled

Taylor Swift had been scheduled to perform three sold-out shows at Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium between August 8–10, 2024, with nearly 200,000 fans expected to attend. On August 7, however, concert organizer Barracuda Music canceled all shows after Austrian authorities revealed a credible terror threat.

Three suspects were arrested, including the main suspect, a 19-year-old Austrian named Beran A, who remains in custody. Investigators allege he intended to stage an attack outside the stadium using knives or homemade explosives. A second teenage suspect was later released without charge. Mohamed A was the third and youngest suspect, now convicted in Germany.

During raids, police discovered chemicals and technical devices believed to be linked to bomb-making. Authorities confirmed that all suspects had been radicalized online by extremist IS content.

Taylor Swift Responds to the Threat

In a heartfelt Instagram statement after the cancellations, Swift addressed fans:

“Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating. But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives.”

She explained that she chose not to comment publicly until the European tour concluded, stressing that her priority was the safety of fans. “Silence was actually showing restraint, and waiting to express myself at the right time,” she added.

Ongoing Investigation in Austria

The investigation into the main suspect, Beran A, remains active in Austria. Authorities allege he also plotted a potential attack in Dubai in early 2024. Austrian intelligence services continue to monitor potential threats, underscoring the role of online radicalization in youth recruitment by extremist groups.

The case highlights both the dangers of digital propaganda and the importance of swift coordination between German and Austrian authorities, which ultimately prevented a devastating tragedy.