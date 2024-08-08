Greek Edition

Taylor Swift Cancels Vienna ‘Eras’ Tour Shows Amid Foiled Terror Plot

Swift’s Three-Concert Series Halted Following Arrest of ISIS-Affiliated Suspects

By Hit Channel
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has canceled her scheduled Eras Tour shows in Vienna, Austria, following the arrest of two individuals who were allegedly planning a terrorist attack targeting her concerts. The performances were set to take place on August 8, 9, and 10 at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion, with an expected attendance of nearly 200,000 fans over the three days.

The decision to cancel the shows was made after Austrian authorities uncovered a plot by two suspects, including a 19-year-old reportedly living with his parents. The suspects are accused of attempting to prepare explosives for an attack on one of Swift’s concerts. Austrian police confirmed that the suspects had become radicalized online and were found to have pledged allegiance to ISIS.

Barracuda Music, the event promoter, released a statement emphasizing that the safety of attendees is the top priority. The company also announced that all tickets will be automatically refunded within the next 10 business days. For additional details, fans can visit the official ticketing website.

Austrian authorities had initially planned to increase security measures at the venue before ultimately deciding that canceling the shows was the safest course of action. The terror alert level in Austria remains high, and security at major events continues to be a focal point for local law enforcement.

Swift is currently wrapping up the European leg of her Eras Tour, with upcoming performances in London’s Wembley Stadium. She is scheduled to resume her tour in North America in October and conclude in Canada by December.

