Taylor Swift Subpoenaed in Explosive Lively-Baldoni Legal Battle

What started as a behind-the-scenes fallout has turned into one of 2025’s most publicized legal dramas — and now Taylor Swift is unexpectedly in the middle of it.

The global pop star has officially been subpoenaed in the ongoing $400 million legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, her It Ends With Us co-star and director. The conflict began in December when Lively filed a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and a damaging online smear campaign. In response, Baldoni countered with a defamation suit, accusing Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds of conspiring to destroy his career.

Though Swift is not named as a defendant, her name surfaced in text messages exchanged between Lively and Baldoni during the film’s production. Baldoni referred to her as one of Lively’s “megacelebrity friends” who, according to him, may have influenced creative decisions — a claim Swift’s team denies outright.

- Advertisement -

A spokesperson for Swift clarified her role, stating:

“Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions… She did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release.”

Swift’s only involvement was licensing her track “My Tears Ricochet” for the film — one of 20 songs by different artists used on the soundtrack. Her team described the subpoena as “tabloid clickbait designed to exploit Swift’s name for attention.”

As the lawsuit intensifies, new angles are emerging — including the bizarre claim from Baldoni’s lawyers that Reynolds created a character in Deadpool & Wolverine called “Nicepool” specifically to mock Baldoni. Disney and Marvel have filed motions to distance themselves from the case.

The trial is set for March 2026, and while Swift is unlikely to appear in person, the star’s forced entanglement only underscores how deeply this lawsuit has infiltrated celebrity circles — with no signs of slowing down.