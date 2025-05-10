Harry Styles Spotted at Historic Vatican Event Amid Pope Leo XIV’s Election

Harry Styles may be keeping a low musical profile these days, but he’s still making headlines — this time in St. Peter’s Square, during the historic election of Pope Leo XIV.
The 31-year-old singer was photographed incognito on Thursday, May 8, strolling through the crowd in Rome ahead of the Vatican’s official announcement of the new pontiff. Dressed casually in a blue jacket, sunglasses, and a “Techno is my boyfriend” baseball cap, Styles immediately sparked viral buzz after eagle-eyed fans shared the snapshot online.
While some initially suspected the man in the photo was a lookalike, many confirmed it was indeed the “As It Was” hitmaker. The hat, which reportedly comes from the brand Idea, quickly sold out after the image circulated.
Fans reacted with typical fervor. “Little did the pope know he was waving to Harry Styles,” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added, “One thing about Harry Styles, he’s always going to accidentally serve cinema somewhere in Europe.”
Pope Leo XIV — born Robert Prevost in Chicago — was elected as the 267th pope, and is the first U.S.-born pontiff in Catholic Church history. His election follows the death of Pope Francis on April 21 at age 88.
Styles’ presence at such a significant religious event may seem random, but it aligns with his increasingly nomadic lifestyle post-tour. Since wrapping up Love On Tour in 2023 and winning Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammys for Harry’s House, Styles has been spotted running the Tokyo Marathon, joining a London running club, and now, roaming the streets of Rome.
Though fans await new music, Styles continues to capture attention wherever he goes — even at the Vatican.