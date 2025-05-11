back to top
Spotify Introduces ‘Snooze’ Button for Songs That Won’t Stop Playing

Tired of hearing the same song on repeat? Spotify now lets you hit snooze—without deleting the track from your recommendations forever.

By Adrian Voss
In
SciTech Health Hub
Spotify snooze Smart Shuffle update 2025

If you’ve ever found yourself screaming “Not this song again!” at Spotify’s Smart Shuffle, relief is finally here.

Spotify just introduced a new “Snooze” feature that allows Premium users to mute specific songs from their recommendations for 30 days—without deleting them from your library. It’s a smart, simple way to take a break from a track that’s been overplayed but might still be a favorite… later.

According to the company’s May 7 announcement, the snooze option is now being tested with Premium subscribers, with plans to roll it out more broadly in the near future. “This option allows you to temporarily remove a track from your recommendations, so you can keep things fresh while leaving the door open for a future reunion,” Spotify said.

This long-awaited feature arrives in response to years of frustration from users tired of Smart Shuffle pushing the same songs repeatedly. While the algorithm is designed to blend personal favorites with new suggestions, it’s been likened to a stubborn friend who just won’t stop recommending that obscure ‘90s Scottish house track.

The snooze button lets you hit pause on the repetition—and maybe save your sanity.

In addition to the snooze feature, Spotify is rolling out an updated Queue menu with enhanced controls like Shuffle, Smart Shuffle, Repeat, and Sleep Timer. Improved playlist tools and a redesigned Hide button are also part of the update, giving users more control over their listening experience.

This all follows widespread outages in April, which saw over 40,000 complaints filed on Downdetector.

With these new tools, Spotify is showing it’s willing to listen. Now, if only they’d give us a shuffle setting that favors one-hit wonders and rare gems buried in our 10,000-song libraries…

