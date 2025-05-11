Kid Cudi Launches New Era with “Neverland” Single

Kid Cudi is taking flight again—this time straight to Neverland.

On Friday, the GRAMMY-winning artist dropped his first new music of 2025 with the release of “Neverland,” a vibrant, indie-leaning single that sets the tone for what promises to be a bold new chapter in his artistic evolution.

Alongside the track, Cudi announced the upcoming premiere of a short film of the same name at the Tribeca Film Festival in June. The film is directed by Ti West, known for his work on X, and produced by Monkeypaw Productions, the company behind Jordan Peele’s Get Out and Nope. Cudi co-stars with Kiernan Shipka, with the film expected to expand on the themes of the song.

- Advertisement -

“MY NEW SINGLE NEVERLAND IS OUT NOW!!! I really put my heart and soul into this jam,” Cudi wrote in an Instagram post. “Have fun in Neverland ☺️✌🏾.”

The upbeat, nearly four-minute track marks a departure from Cudi’s signature introspective sound, channeling bright instrumentation and affirming lyrics that hint at personal rebirth. “Neverland” serves as the gateway to his next full-length project, FREE, which the rapper teased in the same post: “Taking u to new places my friends.”

The release follows a landmark year for Cudi, where his breakout hit “Day ‘N’ Nite” earned Diamond certification, and his 2024 album INSANO (and its deluxe NITRO MEGA) secured him a seventh Top 20 debut on the Billboard 200.

Speaking on the new direction, Cudi said:

“This is just the start of something much bigger… I’m really proud of this new sound.”

As Neverland drops across streaming platforms and Tribeca gears up for its June debut, it’s clear: the Moon Man has returned with something truly cosmic.