Kid Cudi Unveils Star-Studded Tracklist for ‘Insano’ Ahead of Album Release

Kid Cudi is gearing up to drop his ninth studio album, “Insano,” and he’s not holding back on the star power. Just days before the album’s January 12 release, the rapper took to Instagram to share the tracklist and the impressive lineup of featured artists.

The standard edition of the 21-track album boasts collaborations with industry heavyweights, including DJ Drama, ASAP Rocky, Lil Yachty, Pharrell Williams, XXXTentacion, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, and Travis Scott. Scott makes a double appearance, gracing two tracks, including the already-released single “At the Party.”

Cudi had initially hinted at over 40 tracks being released to the public between the standard and deluxe versions of “Insano.” This comes after his previous announcement suggesting he would retire from music under his stage name, only to change his stance later. Originally slated for a September 2023 release, “Insano” is now set to hit the shelves in just a few days.

Since making his major label debut with “Man on the Moon: The End of Day” in 2009, Kid Cudi has achieved significant success, with five albums landing in the top 10 on the Billboard 200. His 2022 release, “Entergalactic,” reached No. 13 on the charts and was accompanied by a visual companion in the form of a Netflix special, featuring contributions from notable figures like Timothée Chalamet, Jaden Smith, Macaulay Culkin, and Teyana Taylor.

Beyond music, Cudi’s Hollywood presence has expanded, with appearances in films such as “House Party” and “Silent Night” in 2023, along with lending his voice to “Trolls Band Together.” As anticipation builds for “Insano,” Kid Cudi continues to solidify his position as a multifaceted artist with both musical and cinematic prowess.