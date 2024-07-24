Cordae Drops New Single ‘Saturday Mornings’ Featuring Lil Wayne

Cordae has officially launched a new era in his music career with the release of his latest single, “Saturday Mornings,” featuring the legendary Lil Wayne. This track marks Cordae’s first release since his 2023 single “Make Up Your Mind” and is a part of the promotional rollout for his upcoming third studio album, The Crossroads. Produced by Smoko Ono and BoogzDaBeast, “Saturday Mornings” showcases Cordae’s lyrical prowess and Lil Wayne’s signature flow, making it a standout collaboration.

The song embodies the laid-back, soulful vibe of a typical Saturday morning, enhanced by a nostalgic sample that anchors the melody. Cordae sets the tone with introspective lyrics, rapping, “I prayed and hoped for this moment and if I post it, I own it / No cap for me, we get money like athletes.” His verses highlight his journey and growth as an artist, reflecting on his career milestones and personal development.

Lil Wayne’s contribution adds an extra layer of depth to the track, building on the momentum Cordae sets. The collaboration is not their first; the duo previously worked together on the track “Sinister” from Cordae’s From a Bird’s Eye View album. This continued partnership demonstrates the strong musical chemistry between the two artists, blending Cordae’s fresh perspective with Wayne’s seasoned experience.

“Saturday Mornings” is more than just a single; it’s the kickoff to Cordae’s next chapter, as he prepares to release The Crossroads. This new album is highly anticipated by fans and critics alike, following his successful 2022 release. The single is available on major streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, and fans can look forward to an accompanying music video, set to drop tomorrow.

As Cordae steps into this new phase, “Saturday Mornings” serves as a promising preview of what’s to come. The track’s soulful beats and thoughtful lyrics set the stage for The Crossroads, promising an album full of introspection, growth, and powerful collaborations. Be sure to stay tuned for more updates and catch the new music video when it premieres.