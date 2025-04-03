Drake Wins Key Ruling in Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us” Lawsuit

Drake has secured a significant legal win in his ongoing defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG), as a judge has granted him permission to request Kendrick Lamar’s contract and other critical documents related to the case.

The lawsuit, which stems from allegations surrounding the viral diss track “Not Like Us,” saw UMG attempting to block Drake’s legal team from accessing key agreements, including contracts between the label and Lamar, as well as compensation records for Interscope CEO John Janick and other executives. However, Judge Jeanette Vargas ruled in favor of Drake, allowing his legal team to move forward with deposing UMG executives and requesting additional documentation.

Drake’s attorney, Michael Gottlieb, issued a statement following the ruling, saying, “Now it’s time to see what UMG was so desperately trying to hide.” UMG had previously argued that fulfilling Drake’s discovery requests would be an “undue burden,” citing the extensive review of contracts, electronic data, and communications that would be required.

- Advertisement -

This latest development marks a crucial step in the legal battle, as Drake’s team now has access to Lamar’s contract details—a move that could shed light on UMG’s involvement in the dispute. While Universal Music Group has yet to respond to the ruling, the lawsuit’s implications could extend far beyond just these two rap icons, potentially impacting broader industry practices.

As the case moves forward, all eyes will be on what Drake’s legal team uncovers and whether it could shift the power dynamics within the music industry.