Kendrick Lamar and Mustard Reunite for the Grand National Tour

Kendrick Lamar and Mustard are bringing their undeniable synergy back to the stage as they team up once again for the highly anticipated Grand National Tour with SZA. Following their electrifying Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, the duo is set to deliver an unforgettable live experience for fans worldwide.

On April 1, Mustard confirmed via Instagram that he will be performing an exclusive DJ set at every stadium stop on the tour. With his addition to the lineup, new floor seats have been released, offering a second chance for fans who missed out during the initial ticket drop.

This collaboration feels inevitable after Mustard’s major role in producing Lamar’s chart-topping hit “Not Like Us,” which secured both Record of the Year and Song of the Year at the 2025 Grammy Awards. Additionally, his production credits extend to several standout tracks on Lamar’s latest GNX album, including “TV Off” and “Hey Now.”

- Advertisement -

Fans can expect Mustard to ignite the crowd with his signature high-energy DJ sets before Lamar and SZA take the stage for what promises to be one of the most iconic tours of the year. With an explosive mix of hip-hop anthems and R&B brilliance, the Grand National Tour is set to be a must-see event for music lovers.

Don’t miss out—visit the official Grand National Tour website for ticket details and tour dates before they sell out again!