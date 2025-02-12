Noel Gallagher Criticizes Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Noel Gallagher Dismisses Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show as “Absolute Nonsense”

Noel Gallagher didn’t hold back his thoughts on Kendrick Lamar’s historic Super Bowl Halftime Show, labeling it as “absolute nonsense” during an appearance on TalkSPORT. The Oasis frontman, known for his blunt opinions, admitted he had to switch off the performance, saying, “I didn’t watch it all, I just switched it off. There was like 300 people getting out of a car in the first two minutes.”

When asked about his favorite past Super Bowl Halftime Show performances, Gallagher made it clear that he’s never been a fan. “I don’t like the halftime nonsense, it’s usually artists I don’t like,” he explained. “I never watch it, I’m not interested.”

Beyond the halftime spectacle, Gallagher also criticized the growing influence of American culture on global sports. “Americans are taking over our sport, they’re taking over the Premier League, they’ll take over the Champions League,” he predicted. “Trust me, 20 years from now it will all be nonsense.”

Despite Gallagher’s criticism, Kendrick Lamar’s performance at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans set a new record, becoming the most-watched Super Bowl Halftime Show of all time. Drawing in 133.5 million viewers, Lamar’s set even surpassed the Super Bowl itself, which saw an average of 126 million people tune in to watch the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22.

Lamar also made history as the first solo rapper to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show. His electrifying set featured surprise guest appearances from SZA, Samuel L. Jackson, and Serena Williams, further cementing his legacy as one of the most influential artists of this generation.

Gallagher’s remarks highlight the ongoing debate about the role of music in sporting events. While some argue that halftime shows elevate the entertainment value of major sporting events, others, like Gallagher, see them as unnecessary distractions.

As Super Bowl Halftime Shows continue to evolve, drawing some of the biggest names in music, it’s clear that not everyone is on board with the spectacle—including one of Britain’s most outspoken rock legends.