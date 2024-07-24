Snoop Dogg to Carry Olympic Torch in Paris: A Historic Moment for the 33rd Games

The Paris 2024 Olympics are set to kick off in grand style, with iconic US rapper Snoop Dogg carrying the Olympic torch through the final stages of its journey. Calvin Broadus Jr., known worldwide as Snoop Dogg, will be leading the torch relay through the vibrant Parisian suburb of Saint-Denis, culminating in a significant moment before the torch reaches the Eiffel Tower. This marks a notable cultural crossover, blending the worlds of hip-hop and sports on an international stage.

U ready? 🥇 Paris 2024 Olympics ya digggg 👊🏿🔥 pic.twitter.com/OOIo2DRZSC — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) July 23, 2024

- Advertisement -

Snoop Dogg, 52, has been appointed as a special correspondent for NBC, covering the Games. The rapper, famed for hits like “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” shared his excitement on social media, posting a photo of himself at the city hall Hotel de Ville with the caption: “U Ready? Paris 2024 Olympics ya digggg.” The post quickly went viral, sparking enthusiasm among his 20 million followers and beyond.

The torch relay, a tradition rooted in ancient Greece, began its journey in April at Olympia, the birthplace of the Olympic Games. Since then, it has traveled across France, carried by a relay of runners, spreading the Olympic spirit. Snoop Dogg’s involvement brings a unique flair to this age-old tradition, adding to a list of prominent musicians who have participated in past Games, including Sean “Diddy” Combs in 2004 and Will.i.am in 2012.

As the torch passes through Saint-Denis, a special concert featuring French Eurovision 2024 star Slimane will be held in front of the Basilica Cathedral, as announced by the local mayor, Mathieu Hanotin. This concert is expected to draw large crowds, celebrating both the relay and the imminent start of the Games. The relay’s 68th stage will see the torch traverse the Olympic Village, passing notable landmarks such as the Aquatics Centre and the Stade de France, before being transported to the banks of the Seine for the grand opening ceremony.

The opening ceremony itself promises to be a spectacular event, with athletes parading on boats along the Seine, a unique departure from traditional stadium settings. This celebration will not only showcase the athletes but also the rich cultural heritage of France.

Snoop Dogg’s participation in the Olympic torch relay is more than a symbolic gesture; it represents a fusion of music, culture, and sport, highlighting the global appeal and inclusive nature of the Olympic Games. As the world watches, this moment will undoubtedly be a memorable prelude to the exciting competitions ahead.

As Paris prepares to host the world, Snoop Dogg’s role in the Olympic torch relay adds a layer of excitement and cultural significance. This event, blending the worlds of music and sport, is set to be a historic moment in Olympic history, celebrated by fans worldwide.