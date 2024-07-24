Drake and Gordo’s Long-Anticipated Collaboration Finally Gets Official Release Date

Music fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Gordo’s debut album, Diamante, set to drop on July 26th. The album marks a significant milestone for the producer, formerly known as Carnage, and features a star-studded lineup including Drake, T-Pain, Leon Bridges, Maluma, Fuerza Regida, and Keinemusik’s Rampa and &ME, among others.

Gordo, who has been friends with Drake for years, first collaborated with the global superstar on Drake’s dance-inspired album Honestly, Nevermind. That collaboration helped redefine the fusion of hip-hop and house music, with Gordo contributing to six tracks on the album. Now, they are set to deliver another standout track titled “Sideways” on Diamante. According to Gordo, Drake not only features on the album but also served as a consultant, heavily influencing its direction and sound.

In a recent interview, Gordo expressed deep emotional investment in this project, describing Diamante as “the most emotional project I’ve worked on in my life.” The album spans 16 tracks, showcasing Gordo’s diverse influences and artistic evolution. It represents a blend of genres and moods, from introspective moments to energetic beats suitable for both intimate listening and late-night raves.

- Advertisement -

The album’s creation process was equally personal, with much of the production done in Hawaii. Gordo shared how the serene environment influenced the album’s vibe, adding a layer of authenticity and passion to the work. He described Diamante as an embodiment of his various tastes and personalities, making it his most personal project to date

Fans are especially excited about the possibility of Drake appearing more than once on the album, with speculation rife due to the mystery surrounding the final track. Gordo’s collaboration with Drake, along with contributions from other renowned artists, promises to make Diamante a defining album in his career.

As the release date approaches, anticipation builds for what Gordo and his collaborators have in store. The album is available for pre-save, and the complete tracklist has been revealed, sparking further excitement among fans.

Get ready for a transformative musical journey with Diamante, where Gordo’s artistic vision shines through in a tapestry of sounds and emotions, amplified by the star power of his collaborators.

DIAMANTE TRACKLIST

Guard Down (with &ME)

Sideways (With Drake)

Honeyand (With Afshin Momadi)

Easier (With Rampa)

Target (With T-Pain)

Lake Como (With Larry June)

Candid Zone (With Leon Bridges)

NENE (With Fuerza Regida)

Cafecito (With Nicki Nicole & Sech)

Parcera (With Maluma)

Hombres Y Mujeres (With Feid)

Kill For This Shit (Young Dolph)

Take Control

WDYM (With Karolina Falk)

Aura (With NTO)

TBD