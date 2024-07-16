Legendary DJ Tomcraft Passes Away at 49, Leaving a Legacy in Electronic Music

Renowned DJ and producer Thomas Brückner, known to fans worldwide as Tomcraft, has passed away at the age of 49. His family confirmed the sad news on social media on July 16, 2024, stating that he died the previous day. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Born in Munich, Tomcraft gained international fame for his 2002 electro house hit ‘Loneliness’. The track, featuring a memorable vocal hook from Andrea Martin’s ‘Share The Love’, topped the UK charts in 2003, cementing his place in electronic music history. Over his career, Tomcraft released four albums and numerous singles, with his most recent track, ‘Rude Place’, debuting in March 2024.

Tomcraft began his DJ career in 1994, spinning techno and progressive trance in Munich. His debut single, ‘This Is No House’, was released in 1995. He met his long-time collaborator, Eniac, in 1996, and together they produced several hits, including ‘Viva’, ‘Prozac’, and the chart-topping ‘Loneliness’.

In addition to his success with ‘Loneliness’, Tomcraft’s influence extended through his performances and contributions to the electronic music scene. He played to over 1.3 million people at Berlin’s Love Parade in 2003 and performed at festivals and clubs worldwide. He was a resident DJ at the iconic KW – Das Heizkraftwerk in Munich until it closed in 2003.

Tomcraft also founded Craft Music in 2005, a record label that showcased his productions and supported other artists in the techno, electro, and house genres.

Tributes have poured in from across the music community. DJ Westbam, a close friend and collaborator, shared his grief on Facebook, recalling their recent performances together and Tomcraft’s excitement about upcoming projects.

Thomas Brückner’s contributions to electronic music will be remembered by fans and fellow artists alike. His innovative sounds and unforgettable performances have left an indelible mark on the industry.