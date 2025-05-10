Doechii Joins The Weeknd & Playboi Carti on Bold “Timeless” Remix

Doechii continues her unstoppable rise in 2025, teaming up with The Weeknd and Playboi Carti on the sizzling new remix of “Timeless,” released May 9. The remix arrives ahead of Hurry Up Tomorrow, the psychological thriller starring The Weeknd, Jenna Ortega, and Barry Keoghan, set to hit theaters May 16.

Originally a Pharrell-produced standout from The Weeknd’s sixth studio album Hurry Up Tomorrow, “Timeless” has already made waves, debuting in the Top 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. Now, with Doechii’s swagger-heavy verse kicking off the remix, the track gets a fierce new energy that feels tailor-made for 2025’s hip-hop landscape.

Doechii opens the track with sharp, confident lyricism, declaring, “Hop in the booth, I advance on the beat / B—h, it’s a wrap like lettuce and cheese,” showcasing her signature blend of humor and dominance. Her verse ends with clever nods to her label, Top Dawg Entertainment, and Kendrick Lamar’s pgLang: “Top Dawg cashin’ out Doechii stock / Pull up to the pgLang on the dot.”

- Advertisement -

This isn’t just a flex — it’s a statement. Coming off a Grammy win and her Met Gala debut, Doechii is positioning herself for a breakthrough year. The remix’s arrival alongside the rollout for The Weeknd’s Hurry Up Tomorrow only boosts anticipation, both for her future full-length debut and the cinematic tie-in.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd and Playboi Carti are gearing up for the After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour, launching May 10 in Glendale, Arizona. With stops across major North American cities, including Chicago, Miami, and Toronto, fans can expect “Timeless” — and its remix — to be a show highlight.

Between chart buzz, film hype, and live shows, “Timeless (Remix)” marks a pivotal moment for all three artists — especially Doechii, who’s proving she’s more than ready for the spotlight.