The Weeknd and Playboi Carti Drop New Music Video for “Timeless”

The Weeknd and Playboi Carti have once again joined forces, unveiling the dark and atmospheric music video for their latest track, “Timeless.” Directed by Gunner Stahl, this visual takes place in a shadowy, desolate warehouse where the duo performs amidst a group of scantily-clad dancers. The gritty ambiance complements the track’s moody undertones, showcasing a powerful dynamic between the artists.

Playboi Carti stands out with his unique style, sporting an Allen Iverson football jersey worn backward, topped off with icy Opium chains and a double-horned hat. Meanwhile, The Weeknd, in his signature dark attire, delivers smooth vocals as they both navigate the eerie scene. This is the second single off The Weeknd’s highly anticipated album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, the final piece of his After Hours/Dawn FM trilogy.

Following the success of “Dancing in the Flames,” which debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100, “Timeless” continues to build momentum for The Weeknd’s upcoming sixth studio album. Fans have been vocal in their excitement, with many praising the duo’s chemistry and calling for more collaborations between The Weeknd and Playboi Carti. The two artists previously teamed up with Madonna for the track “Popular” in 2023, which was featured on HBO’s The Idol soundtrack and peaked at No. 43 on the Billboard Hot 100.

With the release of “Timeless,” fans are eager for more as The Weeknd closes out his album trilogy. The moody visuals, dark aesthetic, and strong performances ensure this collaboration will be one to remember.