The Weeknd and Playboi Carti Drop New Single “Timeless” : Listen

The Weeknd and Playboi Carti have joined forces once again, releasing their highly anticipated new single “Timeless”. This marks their second collaboration in recent memory, following the chart-topping track “Popular” with Madonna from The Idol soundtrack.

“Timeless,” produced by Pharrell, Ojivolta, Mike Dean, and Twisco, features a hypnotic fusion of Carti’s signature rap style with The Weeknd’s ethereal melodies. The track was first performed live during The Weeknd’s special one-off concert in São Paulo, Brazil, earlier this September. The show also included performances of his new single “Dancing in the Flames,” along with an exciting collaboration with Anitta on “São Paulo.”

The release of “Timeless” is the second official single from The Weeknd’s upcoming album Hurry Up Tomorrow, the final chapter in his After Hours and Dawn FM trilogy. The album is expected to explore deeper themes of time, identity, and self-reflection, as hinted at in The Weeknd’s emotional announcement.

The Weeknd’s Hurry Up Tomorrow follows his previous albums’ success, which captivated fans and critics alike. Meanwhile, Carti has also been making waves with his single “All Red” and his highly anticipated album I Am Music.