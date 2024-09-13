The Weeknd Unveils New Single “Dancing in the Flames” with Stunning iPhone 16 Pro Music Video

The Weeknd has officially released his latest track, “Dancing in the Flames,” alongside a captivating music video that was shot entirely on the new iPhone 16 Pro. Directed by Anton Tammi and featuring crisp, cinematic shots, the video follows Abel Tesfaye as he navigates through a snowstorm in a vintage convertible. Things take a dramatic turn, setting the tone for the rest of the visual. Watch the stunning video below.

“Dancing in the Flames” serves as the first full single from The Weeknd’s highly anticipated album Hurry Up Tomorrow, which completes the trilogy that began with After Hours in 2020 and continued with Dawn FM. Although the album does not yet have a confirmed release date, fans have been eagerly awaiting its drop following several teaser clips. The project, as The Weeknd revealed on social media, marks “the creative apex” of this trilogy.

The Weeknd co-wrote “Dancing in the Flames” with legendary producers Max Martin and Oscar Holter, who were also behind global hits like “Blinding Lights” and “Take My Breath.” The Weeknd debuted the song live during a sold-out stadium concert in Brazil, further intensifying anticipation for Hurry Up Tomorrow. The artwork and promotional photography for the single were also captured using the iPhone 16 Pro, adding an innovative touch to the song’s rollout.

Fans are buzzing with excitement as The Weeknd continues to push creative boundaries with this latest release. Stay tuned for more updates on the release of Hurry Up Tomorrow.