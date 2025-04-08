Metallica Turns Concerts Into Lifesaving Missions with Blood Drive Campaign

Metallica is once again proving that metal can make a massive impact beyond the stage. In partnership with the American Red Cross and their own charitable arm, the All Within My Hands Foundation, the band has launched a life-saving initiative titled “A Sea of Hearts Beat As One” — a nationwide blood donation drive taking place during their 2025 U.S. tour.

This campaign, running through April, May, and June, encourages fans to donate blood at select Metallica concert locations, with many of the drives set up directly inside the venues while the M72 World Tour stage is being assembled.

🩸 Registered donors will receive a limited-edition Metallica x Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

“The Red Cross is incredibly appreciative that Metallica is helping fuel the blood supply this summer,” said Darren Irby, executive director of national partnerships for Red Cross Biomedical Services. “The band and their foundation are committed to making every tour stop a better place.”

📅 Metallica x Red Cross Blood Drive Dates:



APRIL

14–18 – Liverpool, NY

29 – Nashville, TN

MAY

01, 02, 06 – Columbus, OH

06 – Blacksburg, VA

20 – Philadelphia, PA

27 – Arlington, VA

30 – Charlotte, NC

30 – Atlanta, GA

JUNE

10, 13 – Houston, TX

18 – Santa Clara, CA

23, 24 – Denver, CO

Donating blood not only helps trauma patients, cancer survivors, new mothers, and people with sickle cell disease, but it also brings the Metallica family together for a cause that saves lives.

“This is a powerful way to bring fans together to make a tangible difference,” says Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation. “We’re honored to support the Red Cross in delivering critical care across the country.”

Fans can register for appointments and find eligibility info at RedCrossBlood.org/Metallica.

Founded in 1981, Metallica has become one of the most iconic and influential bands in rock history, selling over 125 million albums and earning nine Grammy Awards. Through their All Within My Hands Foundation, the band has raised nearly $20 million since 2017, supporting global hunger relief, education, and emergency services.

🎸 Blood, riffs, and unity — join Metallica this tour and help save lives.

🔗 Make your appointment today and wear your shirt with pride.