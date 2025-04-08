Madonna and Elton John End Years-Long Feud in Emotional Reunion

It’s a moment pop culture thought might never come—Madonna and Elton John, two of music’s most outspoken legends, have finally reconciled after decades of public feuding.

The emotional reunion took place backstage at Saturday Night Live, where Madonna attended Elton John’s performance with Brandi Carlile. What unfolded was a heartfelt moment years in the making. “Finally, we buried the hatchet,” Madonna wrote in a post that rippled through the music world.

The tension between the two had long been notorious. Elton John had been sharply critical of Madonna over the years, from calling her James Bond theme Die Another Day “the worst Bond song ever,” to mocking her for lip-syncing during live shows. At one point, he infamously suggested she “should be shot” for charging fans while using playback. In a 2012 interview, he escalated things further, branding her a “f***ing fairground stripper” and declaring her career over.

- Advertisement -

But this weekend, things changed. Madonna shared how seeing Elton John live in Detroit during her teenage years was a life-altering experience—one that helped her embrace being different and empowered her early artistic journey. That’s why his public disdain over the years cut so deep. “It hurt knowing someone I admired so much openly disliked me,” she wrote.

When she learned Elton would be performing on SNL, she made the choice to confront the past head-on. The moment they met, John reportedly said just one word: “Forgive me.” The wall between them crumbled. They hugged. They healed. And then came the surprise—Elton told Madonna he had written a song for her and wanted to collaborate.

In his own words, Elton reflected on their long road to peace: “A healing moment,” he wrote on Instagram. He thanked Madonna for forgiving his “big mouth” and praised her for her boundary-breaking contributions to music and activism. “You opened the door for an entire generation of artists to succeed while staying true to themselves,” he said.

He also honored her legacy in the fight against HIV/AIDS—a cause both artists hold close to their hearts. “You were one of the first to speak up with love and compassion when it was needed most,” he added, highlighting how their shared pasts now fuel a united future.

As the world reels from increasing division, this reunion between two of music’s fiercest forces is a reminder of the power of forgiveness—and the magic that can happen when rivals turn allies.

With a potential collaboration now on the horizon, fans are not just witnessing a healing—they’re witnessing history in the making.