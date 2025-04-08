Jet Set Nightclub Roof Collapse in Santo Domingo Leaves 15 Dead During Rubby Pérez Concert

In a devastating turn of events that shook Santo Domingo in the early hours of Tuesday, the iconic Jet Set nightclub became the epicenter of tragedy. During a high-energy live performance by the legendary merengue singer Rubby Pérez, the club’s roof unexpectedly gave way, collapsing onto the crowd below.

The collapse claimed the lives of at least 15 people and left over 100 others injured, sending shockwaves through the Dominican Republic’s vibrant music community and beyond. Emergency responders worked through the night and into the day, pulling survivors from the rubble in a race against time.

Eyewitness footage from inside the venue captured the moment the chaos began. Just seconds before the collapse, a concertgoer pointed toward the ceiling, warning of instability. Moments later, a thunderous crash ended the music and sent the venue into darkness, followed by screams and confusion.

Rubby Pérez, who was on stage at the time, is among those injured. He has since been hospitalized and is reported to be in stable condition. One of his band members described the moment of collapse, saying, “I thought it was an earthquake.”

Jet Set, a cultural institution in Santo Domingo known for its Monday night live music events, was filled to capacity when the disaster struck around 1:00 AM. The incident has raised pressing questions about the structural integrity of the venue and crowd safety regulations in the capital.

President Luis Abinader responded swiftly, visiting the site and expressing his condolences on social media. “We deeply regret the tragedy that occurred at the Jet Set nightclub,” he posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Rescue agencies are working tirelessly to help those affected.”

Officials, including Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the Center for Emergency Operations, have confirmed that search and rescue efforts remain active. “We presume many are still alive. We will not stop until every person is found,” he stated.

Outside hospitals, the atmosphere was tense as officials read aloud survivor names, met by desperate cries from families searching for loved ones. Authorities have yet to release a definitive cause of the collapse, though investigations are ongoing.

As Santo Domingo mourns, the city also waits for answers—about what went wrong, and how such a catastrophic failure could happen in one of its most renowned music venues.