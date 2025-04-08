Lady Gaga Announces 2025 Mayhem Ball Tour in Australia: A Triumphant Return After 11 Years

After more than a decade, Lady Gaga is finally making her long-awaited return to Australia — and she’s doing it bigger than ever. The 14-time Grammy-winning icon has officially added three massive stadium dates Down Under to her global 2025 Mayhem Ball tour, marking her first shows in the country since 2014’s ArtRave: The ARTPOP Ball.

Set to unleash her theatrical energy and high-octane spectacle, Gaga will launch the Australian leg on December 5 at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium, before moving to Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on December 9, and wrapping up with a grand finale at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on December 12.

These shows will be a rare treat for Australian Little Monsters, as this marks Gaga’s first-ever stadium run in the country, elevating the experience for fans to arena-sized proportions. With the Mayhem album topping the Billboard 200 and her duet with Bruno Mars, Die With a Smile, dominating the Billboard Global 200 for 15 consecutive weeks, Gaga is riding a wave of global acclaim.

Ticket access will roll out in phases, starting with an exclusive Mastercard presale on April 14 at 10am (Melbourne), 11am (Sydney), and 12pm (Brisbane). Vodafone customers also gain early access during the same window, while Live Nation’s presale begins April 16. The general on-sale starts April 17 at staggered times across cities.

VIP packages are also available through VIP Nation, offering premium perks like early venue access, exclusive merch, and even behind-the-scenes experiences — a must for superfans seeking the ultimate Gaga moment.

The Mayhem Ball has already generated global frenzy, with additional dates across North America, Europe, and the UK selling out instantly. Having just headlined Coachella and performed a historic free concert on Copacabana Beach in Rio, Gaga is proving — once again — that she’s not just a pop star, but a cultural force.

Australia, brace yourself. Gaga’s return is not just a concert. It’s an event.

LADY GAGA – THE MAYHEM BALL TOUR

Fri Dec 5 – Melbourne, AU – Marvel Stadium

Tue Dec 9 – Brisbane, AU – Suncorp Stadium

Fri Dec 12 – Sydney, AU – Accor Stadium