Lady Gaga Announces The MAYHEM Ball Tour for 2025

Lady Gaga is hitting the road again with The MAYHEM Ball, a massive 2025 tour spanning North America, the UK, and Europe. The pop icon will bring her electrifying stage presence and brand-new Mayhem album to fans across the globe, marking one of her biggest tours in years.
Kicking off in July, the North American leg begins in Las Vegas before making its way across the U.S. and Canada, with stops in major cities like Chicago, Miami, New York, Seattle, and Toronto.
From there, Gaga heads to the UK, where she’ll take over London’s O2 Arena for three nights (September 29, 30, and October 2) before a headline show at Manchester’s Co-Op Live on October 7.
The tour then moves through Europe, with stops in Stockholm, Milan, Barcelona, Berlin, and Paris, among others. The final leg wraps up with a three-night run at Paris’ Accor Arena, closing out on November 20.
This tour follows Gaga’s highly anticipated return to the stage, including her first live performances in Singapore in over a decade, her first Mexico shows in 13 years, and a historic free concert for over a million fans at Copacabana Beach in Rio.
Pre-sale tickets go live on March 31, with general sales opening on April 3. Don’t miss your chance to see Lady Gaga bring Mayhem to life—this is set to be one of the year’s biggest tours!
The MAYHEM Ball tour dates :
July
16 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
August
6 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
7 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
31 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
September
1 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
15 – Chicago, IL – United Center
17 – Chicago, IL – United Center
29 – London, UK – The O2
30 – London, UK – The O2
October
2 – London, UK – The O2
7 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
19 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
20 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
9 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
November
4 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
5 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Arena
13 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
14 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
17 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
20 – Paris, France – Accor Arena