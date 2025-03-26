Lady Gaga Announces The MAYHEM Ball Tour for 2025

Lady Gaga is hitting the road again with The MAYHEM Ball, a massive 2025 tour spanning North America, the UK, and Europe. The pop icon will bring her electrifying stage presence and brand-new Mayhem album to fans across the globe, marking one of her biggest tours in years.

Kicking off in July, the North American leg begins in Las Vegas before making its way across the U.S. and Canada, with stops in major cities like Chicago, Miami, New York, Seattle, and Toronto.

From there, Gaga heads to the UK, where she’ll take over London’s O2 Arena for three nights (September 29, 30, and October 2) before a headline show at Manchester’s Co-Op Live on October 7.

The tour then moves through Europe, with stops in Stockholm, Milan, Barcelona, Berlin, and Paris, among others. The final leg wraps up with a three-night run at Paris’ Accor Arena, closing out on November 20.

This tour follows Gaga’s highly anticipated return to the stage, including her first live performances in Singapore in over a decade, her first Mexico shows in 13 years, and a historic free concert for over a million fans at Copacabana Beach in Rio.

Pre-sale tickets go live on March 31, with general sales opening on April 3. Don’t miss your chance to see Lady Gaga bring Mayhem to life—this is set to be one of the year’s biggest tours!

The MAYHEM Ball tour dates :

July

16 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

August

6 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

7 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

31 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

September

1 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

17 – Chicago, IL – United Center

29 – London, UK – The O2

30 – London, UK – The O2

October

2 – London, UK – The O2

7 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live

12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

19 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

20 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

9 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

November

4 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

5 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Arena

13 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

14 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

17 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

20 – Paris, France – Accor Arena