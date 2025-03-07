Lady Gaga Returns with Electrifying New Album Mayhem : Listen

After years of anticipation, Lady Gaga has made a triumphant return to the music scene with Mayhem, her seventh studio album, now available via Interscope Records. The album sees Gaga fully embracing her pop roots while experimenting with a fusion of sounds that push the boundaries of mainstream music.

Teaming up with top-tier producers like Andrew Watt, Cirkut, and her fiancé Michael Polansky, Gaga crafts an electrifying sonic landscape. Mayhem seamlessly blends disco, industrial beats, rock energy, and pure dance-pop, showcasing her signature ability to evolve with the times. Standout tracks include the hypnotic groove of “Zombieboy,” the dark, pulsating “Killah” featuring Gesaffelstein, and the high-energy anthem “Perfect Celebrity.”

Gaga’s return follows an incredible year in 2025, marked by her record-breaking collaboration with Bruno Mars. “Die With a Smile” dominated the charts, spending five weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

With Mayhem, Lady Gaga once again proves why she remains one of the most innovative artists in pop music. This album is more than a comeback—it’s a bold statement of creative reinvention.